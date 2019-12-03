MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL Partners with New York Academy of Art to Support the Work of Emerging Visual Artists

Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical has announced that the production will officially launch its Bohemian Project initiative by partnering with the New York Academy of Art to support and celebrate the work of emerging visual artists.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will host "The Toulouse-Lautrec Celebration of Art & Artists," an evening centered around a performance of the musical at which the production has donated a portion of the house to entirely benefit the New York Academy of Art. The event also features a pre-show cocktail reception and post-show party. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, December 5 at 12:00pm ET at https://nyaa.edu/moulin-rouge-the-musical.

Inspired and informed by the life and artwork of the legendary painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, a key character in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, this partnership aims to embody the Bohemian values of truth, beauty, freedom, and love in supporting the next generation of artists as they work toward their creative goals and artistic dreams.

A program of related events around the celebratory evening will be announced soon, including members of the Moulin Rouge! The Musical cast and creative team participating in various activities with Academy artists and the public.

All funds raised by this collaboration will go to underwrite scholarships and programming at the New York Academy of Art.

"We are honored to collaborate with the New York Academy of Art on this exciting new initiative," said Moulin Rouge! The Musical producer Carmen Pavlovic. "This partnership launches The Bohemian Project, a purpose-driven program that puts into action the show's commitment to emerging artists and students of creativity."

"The New York Academy of Art is thrilled with Moulin Rouge! The Musical's generous support of the Academy and its artists," said David Kratz, president of the New York Academy of Art. "The Toulouse-Lautrec Celebration of Art & Artists on February 18 will be a wonderful evening celebrating both the performing and visual arts."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical honors the artist in all of us and celebrates creative expression across multiple disciplines. In keeping with the Bohemian values of truth, beauty, freedom, and love, the show is thrilled to establish The Bohemian Project, a purpose-driven program designed to assist the careers of emerging artists and students of creativity. The program will include accessible ticketing, fundraising, and development opportunities.

Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a nonprofit cultural and educational institution that combines intensive technical training in the fine arts with active critical discourse. The Academy believes that rigorously trained artists are best able to realize their artistic vision. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

The cast includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.





