Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE! & SIX to Perform on CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade

MOULIN ROUGE! & SIX to Perform on CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade

CBS' coverage of the parade will air on Thursday, Nov. 24 (9:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/1:00-4:00 PM, PT).

Nov. 03, 2022  

The Broadway casts of "Moulin Rouge" and "SIX the Musical" will perform on The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, anchored by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight.

The special airs live from New York City on Thursday, Nov. 24 (9:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/1:00-4:00 PM, PT), on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount+*.

Jeremy Sisto from FBI, Liza Lapira from The Equalizer, and Louis Cato, bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will also appear on the special.

Emmy Award-winning producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss (The Tony Awards) are executive producers for THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS. Weiss will also direct.

The NBC broadcast of the Thanksgiving Day Parade includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The Broadway cast of SIX currently features Bre Jackson as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Keri René Fuller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Brennyn Lark as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke.



Related Stories
VIDEO: LaTanya Richardson Jackson Talks THE PIANO LESSON on FALLON Photo
VIDEO: LaTanya Richardson Jackson Talks THE PIANO LESSON on FALLON
LaTanya Richardson Jackson appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss directing The Piano Lesson on Broadway. During the interview, Jackson discussed what she hopes audiences take away from the play after they see it. Watch the new video interview now!
Richard Kind to Host 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala Photo
Richard Kind to Host 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala
Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2022 WTF Gala in New York City at City Winery on Monday, November 7, 2022, which marks the return of the Late-Night Cabaret, a beloved tradition at the Festival, will be hosted by Richard Kind.
LEWBERGER, With Keith of The Try Guys, is Headed Off-Broadway in 2023 Photo
LEWBERGER, With Keith of The Try Guys, is Headed Off-Broadway in 2023
Three-man comedy band Lewberger, featuring Keith Habersberger of the Try Guys, will make their Off–Broadway debut in Spring 2023 with their first-ever musical, THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP running March 1st – March 26th at NYC’s Theatre Row.
Salazar, Dacal, and Martinez Will Lead THE WHOS TOMMY in Michigan Photo
Salazar, Dacal, and Martinez Will Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY in Michigan
George Salazar, Janet Dacal and Maurico Martinez will lead The Who's Tommy in Concert at the FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Michigan this month. Performances are set for November 18 and 19, 2022.

From This Author - Michael Major


THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at PeacockTHE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at Peacock
November 3, 2022

The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022

As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022

White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas WorldwideNEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ DocumentarySelena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022

Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!