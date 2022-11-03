MOULIN ROUGE! & SIX to Perform on CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Broadway casts of "Moulin Rouge" and "SIX the Musical" will perform on The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, anchored by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight.

The special airs live from New York City on Thursday, Nov. 24 (9:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/1:00-4:00 PM, PT), on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount+*.

Jeremy Sisto from FBI, Liza Lapira from The Equalizer, and Louis Cato, bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will also appear on the special.

Emmy Award-winning producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss (The Tony Awards) are executive producers for THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS. Weiss will also direct.

The NBC broadcast of the Thanksgiving Day Parade includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The Broadway cast of SIX currently features Bre Jackson as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Keri René Fuller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Brennyn Lark as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke.