MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL Returns to Movie Theaters This Weekend

Monty Python and The Holy Grail, the film that inspired the hit Broadway musical Spamalot, is returning to movie theaters this weekend.

Audiences can celebrate 48 1/2 years of the comedy with a special nationwide theatrical re-release in select theaters via Iconic Events Releasing and Mercury Studios. Tickets are available Click Here.

This cinematic event kicks off in over 500 theatre locations nationwide on Sunday, December 3rd with encore screenings beginning on Wednesday, December 6th. Select theatre locations will also be offering a Quote-A-long version of the film for audiences to experience the joy in sharing together, as you quote your favorite lines with the characters.

In this new Quote-A-long rendition, fans not only witness the absurdity of Arthurian legend but also actively participate in the laughter. It’s a sidesplitting cinematic event that honors the timeless humor of Monty Python while inviting fans to quote, laugh, and sing-a-long like never before. Get ready to journey into a world of Medieval madness, coconut-clacking horses, and unforgettable one-liners in this uproarious Quote-A-long version of a comedy classic.

Monty Python remains one of the most iconic comedy collectives of all time, influencing generations across theatre, music, TV, and film. Formed in 1969, members Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin rose to prominence with their sketch comedy TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

In 2005, Python came to Broadway with the premiere of ‘Spamalot’ – a smash-hit retooling of ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’, which is now back on Broadway.

The current Broadway cast of Spamalot includes James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater, Taran Killam, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michael Urie, Nik Walker, Jimmy Smagula, and more. The revival of the Tony-winning musical is now playing at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Monty Python and The Holy Grail isn’t just a film – it’s a cultural landmark. Originally released in 1975, the legendary comedy troupe’s send-up of KING Arthur, THE QUEST for Camelot, and its contextualized historic folklore established itself as a blueprint for satirical comedy.

Watch the trailer for the film's re-release here: