MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL Returns to Movie Theaters This Weekend

Audiences can celebrate 48 1/2 years of Monty Python and The Holy Grail on December 3.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season; HE Photo 3 Tony Eligibility Determined for HERE LIES LOVE & GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 4 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers

Spamalot Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Spamalot

Monty Python and The Holy Grail, the film that inspired the hit Broadway musical Spamalot, is returning to movie theaters this weekend.

Audiences can celebrate 48 1/2 years of the comedy with a special nationwide theatrical re-release in select theaters via Iconic Events Releasing and Mercury Studios. Tickets are available Click Here.

This cinematic event kicks off in over 500 theatre locations nationwide on Sunday, December 3rd with encore screenings beginning on Wednesday, December 6th. Select theatre locations will also be offering a Quote-A-long version of the film for audiences to experience the joy in sharing together, as you quote your favorite lines with the characters.

In this new Quote-A-long rendition, fans not only witness the absurdity of Arthurian legend but also actively participate in the laughter. It’s a sidesplitting cinematic event that honors the timeless humor of Monty Python while inviting fans to quote, laugh, and sing-a-long like never before. Get ready to journey into a world of Medieval madness, coconut-clacking horses, and unforgettable one-liners in this uproarious Quote-A-long version of a comedy classic.

Monty Python remains one of the most iconic comedy collectives of all time, influencing generations across theatre, music, TV, and film. Formed in 1969, members Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin rose to prominence with their sketch comedy TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

In 2005, Python came to Broadway with the premiere of ‘Spamalot’ – a smash-hit retooling of ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’, which is now back on Broadway.

The current Broadway cast of Spamalot includes James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan SlaterTaran KillamLeslie Rodriguez KritzerMichael UrieNik WalkerJimmy Smagula, and more. The revival of the Tony-winning musical is now playing at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Monty Python and The Holy Grail isn’t just a film – it’s a cultural landmark. Originally released in 1975, the legendary comedy troupe’s send-up of KING Arthur, THE QUEST for Camelot, and its contextualized historic folklore established itself as a blueprint for satirical comedy.

Watch the trailer for the film's re-release here:





Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform Knights of the Roundtable on TODAY Photo
Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY

The cast of Spamalot took over the TODAY Show Plaza this morning to perform “Knights of the Roundtable.”  The performances featured Ethan Slater, Taran Killam, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michael Urie, Nik Walker, and Jimmy Smagula. James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Fitzgerald also took part in the number. Watch the video!

2
Video: SPAMALOT Performs Always Look on the Bright Side of Life on TODAY Photo
Video: SPAMALOT Performs 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on TODAY

Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, and the cast of Spamalot appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.' Watch the video of their performance now!

3
SPAMALOT to Perform on the TODAY SHOW Friday Photo
SPAMALOT to Perform on the TODAY SHOW Friday

The cast of Monty Python's Spamalot will be performing on the TODAY Show this Friday, December 1. Their first performance will be during the first two hours of the episode, starting at 8:00 a.m. They will then return for a second performance during the 9:00 a.m. hour. The cast features James Monroe Iglehart, Taran Killam, Ethan Slater, and more.

4
Photo: Ariana Grande & McKenzie Kurtz Attend SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photo: Ariana Grande & McKenzie Kurtz Attend SPAMALOT on Broadway

Broadway's current Glinda, McKenzie Kurtz, and the Wicked film's Glinda, Ariana Grande, visited Broadway last night! The pair had a 'Glindas' night out' at Spamalot on Broadway. 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Spamalot Find Your Grail Mug Spamalot Find Your Grail Mug
Spamalot Logo Magnet Spamalot Logo Magnet
Spamalot Not Dead Yet Tee Spamalot Not Dead Yet Tee
Spamalot Logo Hat Spamalot Logo Hat

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2023 - Where to Watch MAESTRO & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: December 2023 - Where to Watch MAESTRO & More
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased SingleListen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single
Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAYVideo: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
How to Stay in WONKA's 'Sweet Suites' in New York and Los AngelesHow to Stay in WONKA's 'Sweet Suites' in New York and Los Angeles

Next On Stage

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You