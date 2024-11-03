MODEST MALE EXPOSURE 2: I DREAM OF GENES Makes World Premiere at NYC's Pangea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What happens when a father-son relationship goes TOO far...?

MODEST MALE EXPOSURE, the award-winning independent 2022 mockumentary, is getting a sequel! MODEST MALE EXPOSURE 2: I DREAM OF GENES is having its world premiere at the New York City cabaret hotspot Pangea on Friday, November 8th. A second showing will take place later in the month at the legendary Stonewall Inn on Wednesday, November 27th. The feature-length comedy was produced, written, and directed by entertainment writer/photographer Jed Ryan, who has written hundreds of theater and cabaret reviews on his online magazine Lavender After Dark. "The rugby players from the first movie are back, and now they have even bigger balls to play with!" says Ryan, who is making his filmmaking debut.

The original MODEST MALE EXPOSURE, which explored issues of modesty and sexuality among men, was a short film written and directed by NYC/Jersey City drag star Lady Clover Honey (WHEN JOEY MARRIED BOBBY). Jed Ryan, her frequent creative collaborator, was the producer and played the character Sam Derrick. MODEST MALE EXPOSURE won the Filmesque Cinefest Award for "Best Indie Spirit", and the Fresh Fruit Salad Award for "Best Ensemble Cast" at the New York City Fresh Fruit Festival's Fruits on Film Awards. Ryan liked the characters from the first movie so much that he wrote a sequel. Ryan explains, "I had a lot of fun being a part of the first MODEST MALE EXPOSURE. I wanted to give bring back the characters, but also give them more to do besides just hanging around naked... Not that there's anything wrong with that, of course!"

The sequel brings back Ryan as 40-something, never-married sports journalist Sam Derrick. As captain of the Concrete Jungle Gym Rats Rugby Football Club, Sam is determined to continue his seemingly carefree life: training new rugby players, drinking with his buddies, and attending bimonthly pan-sexual play parties thrown by full-time socialite Mistress Windy (Wendy Stuart Kaplan [IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK]). On his TV show, Sam reveals to his over-the-top trans woman friend Goldie (played again by Lady Clover Honey) that he has just taken a DNA test from a company called I Dream of Genes to determine his true ethnicity. The test has unexpected results: Sam learns that he has a 20-something year old son named Reverend (Jonathan Wong Frye [SATAN AND GOD, HERE BETWEEN AND BEYOND]), who travels from Ohio to meet his father for the first time. Father and son become fast friends, with the seemingly naive Rev in awe of Sam's hedonistic lifestyle. But do things go "too far" when the pair attend a notorious party called The Devil's Ball together? Nothing is as it seems in this comedy, which was filmed in New York City, Jersey City, and Stamford, CT.

MODEST MALE EXPOSURE 2: I DREAM OF GENES stars Jed Ryan, Jonathan Wong Frye, Lady Clover Honey, Wendy Stuart, Mark-Eugene Garcia (GOAT BLOOD, SHINING IN MISERY), Rocco Chanel (HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE, TRUTH IN LOVE), Sabastian Roy (DOSE) Tym Moss (LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY: THE MUSICAL, IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK), and Ike Avelli (50 SHADES OF GAY). Additional cast includes Peter Rosaspina, Sara Minisquero, Wilhelmina Sparrow, Cross Beaux, Amy Erlanger, Kyle Kaplan, Ricky Duarte, A.C. McCray, Damon L. Jacobs, Rod McCoy, ReW STaRR, Pearl Love, Sandy Hammond, Danny J., The Rhino, Brooklyn Bear, and many others. MODEST MALE EXPOSURE 2: I DREAM OF GENES was written, produced, and directed by Jed Ryan. Cinematography by Natasha Castillo, Peter Rosaspina, Joseph Aiello, Dana Bryan, and Kevin Wright. Editing and graphics by Dana Bryan.

MODEST MALE EXPOSURE 2: I DREAM OF GENES will make its World Premiere on Friday, November 8th at 9:30PM at Pangea, 178 2nd Ave, NYC. The event is free but there is a $20 food/drink minimum. Reservations can be made at http://www.PangeaNYC.com. The film will have a second showing on Wednesday, November 27th at 7PM at Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher St, NYC. This event is free. NOTE: The movie contains full frontal male nudity, simulated sexual situations, adult language, and cartoon violence.