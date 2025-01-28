MOANA 2 Now Available to Own or Rent on Digital

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moana and Maui’s latest adventure is now available at home. Moana 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, has hit digital retailers (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 18. Moana 2 was the #3 highest-grossing film of 2024 and recently crossed a billion dollars at the global box office.

The digital and Blu-ray release features hours of exclusive bonus content including a full-length Sing-Along version of the film, deleted scenes, featurettes and more. The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook® with custom artwork and packaging. Take a look at a new trailer and bonus content below.

Bonus Features

Full Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.



Call of the Wayfinder – Celebrate Pacific wayfinding with the Moana 2 filmmakers as they meet real-life navigators from the Polynesian Voyaging Society. Hear from Nainoa Thompson, CEO of PVS, and other crew members as they discuss the cultural renaissance of wayfinding.



A New Voyage – Join the filmmakers and artistic leads for a deep dive as they reveal the development of this sequel and discuss the impact that the first film had across the globe. Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson talk about what it means to them to return.



Songs of the Sea – Sit down with songwriters Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, Pacific Islands music legend Opetaia Foa‘i, and composer Mark Mancina as they discuss making the music. Get to know this talented team as they share insight into writing each brand-new song.



Kakamora Chronicles – Ever wanted to know more about the Kakamora? Gather ’round while Moni, everyone’s favorite Motunui historian, tells the tales from real Solomon Island folklore surrounding the mysterious and unforgettable beings known as the Kakamora.



Fun in the Booth – Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of Moana 2 for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.



Deleted Scenes – Overall introduction to Deleted Scenes by directors David G. Derrick Jr, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller.