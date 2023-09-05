MJ Welcomes New 'Little Michael' and 'Little Marlon' Beginning Tonight

Broadway newcomers Max Chambers and Jace Bently will join the cast of MJ in the roles of ‘Little Michael’ and ‘Little Marlon,” respectively. Originally from New Jersey, Jace will begin performances tonight, Tuesday, September 5th. Max, a Louisiana native, will begin performances tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6th, and will alternate the role with current cast member Bane Griffith.



They replace original cast members Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson, who departed the production on Sunday, September 3rd.



Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).



MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

MJ’s coast-to-coast National Tour is currently playing in Cincinnati, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre.





MAX CHAMBERS

(Little Michael, u/s Little Marlon) is making his Broadway debut in MJ the Musical. Max is from Shreveport, Louisiana and has been destined for superstardom from a very young age.

JACE BENTLY

(Little Marlon, u/s Little Michael). At only 10, he has already made appearances in the hit “Power” spin-off: “Raising Kanan,” ABC series “For Life,” Hallmark Channel movie, Redemption In Cherry Springs and several voiceovers! Not to mention performing at the legendary Apollo theater and performing all over as a pianist.



Photo credit: Nina Westervelt