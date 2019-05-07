MICKEY'S JUKEBOX, A TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF DISNEY Comes To Fountain Hills Theater

Copperstate Productions is pleased to announce the world premiere of a brand new, interactive musical revue, Mickey's Jukebox, A Tribute to the Music of Disney. In this one-of-a-kind musical, audience members who arrive at least 15 minutes before curtain, are invited to select their favorites from our giant jukebox of over 100 of the greatest Disney songs ever written. The choices are tallied and a brand-new revue, created by the audience, is brought to life before their very eyes by our talented and versatile cast. Each show is as unique and as different as the audience that created it!

When no two shows are ever the same, it can be - to put it mildly - a challenge. As exciting for the performers as it is for the audience, a great part of the show takes place backstage out of the audience's sight. Mickey's Jukebox, A Tribute to the Music of Disney requires an amazing cast of actors whose versatility is put to the test each night as they adapt to the demands of each evening's audience. During the half hour before curtain, the cast mingles with the audience, and collects their jukebox selections for the evening. Those selections are then carried backstage where the choices are quickly tallied and the most requested songs are compiled. With the help of the staff, songs are frantically put in dramatic and comedic order, divided by style, duets and ensemble numbers and then with literally only minutes to go until curtain, the final list is copied on to a giant whiteboard which is posted backstage, just in time for the cast to make their first entrance!

Mickey's Jukebox, A Tribute to the Music of Disney is produced by Copperstate Productions, created and directed by Peter J. Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed and accompanied by Jay Melberg.

Mickey's Jukebox, A Tribute to the Music of Disney is a great way to spend an evening with family, friends or co-workers. Mickey's Jukebox, A Tribute to the Music of Disney will play June 14 - August 4, 2019 in the Mainstage Too venue of The Fountain Hills Theater. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $33.00 for Adults and $12.00 for children 17 and under and students with ID's. Veteran, Active Duty, Senior and Group discounts available through the Box Office and at the theater's website www.fhtaz.org.

All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 and at our website at www.fhtaz.org. Hours are 10:00 AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Copperstate Productions Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You