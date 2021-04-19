MET Orchestra Musicians and Frederica von Stade Honor Fallen Colleagues With SONGS WITHOUT WORDS Concert

Host and guest performer Frederica "Flicka" von Stade will join MET Orchestra musicians in a streaming program of chamber music. This performance, the sixth presented by the MET Orchestra's virtual Spotlight Series, will remember five orchestra colleagues who have passed away since the pandemic began. Flicka will sing Poulenc's "Les anges musiciens," ("Angel Musicians") from La courte paille as a tribute to their memories.

The program begins with works for viola ensemble to honor Vincent Lionti, MET Orchestra violist since 1987 and beloved conductor of the Greater Westchester Youth Symphony, who died at 60 years old on April 4, 2020 from complications of the coronavirus. Shmuel Katz, Vinnie's section-mate, has arranged a movement of Mozart's B-flat Piano Sonata, K. 333 as well as Purcell's "When I Am Laid in Earth" from Dido and Aeneas for violas. The group, which includes MET violists Mary Hammann, Zoë Martin-Doike, and Nardo Poy, will also perform violist-composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama's mesmerizing quartet Climbing to Dragon's Mountain.

Joel Revzen, Met Opera Assistant Conductor and Music Staff since 1999, made his Met conducting debut in a 2017 production of Eugene Onegin. An avid pianist and Artistic Director of the Classical Tahoe festival, he succumbed to Covid-19 on May 25, 2020. Mendelssohn's hopeful Song without Words, Op. 30, No. 1, was one of the last pieces Revzen played in his lifetime. MET pianist Natalia Katyukova will render it, as well as Chopin's Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op. 47, in his honor.

August 11, 2020 was a dark day for the MET Orchestra, when two of their veteran clarinetists passed on: Jim Ognibene, principal bass clarinetist since 1986, and Joseph Rabbai, principal clarinetist for 23 years, who retired in 2003. As a tribute to them both, fellow MET clarinetist Anton Rist is joined by Ms. Katyukova and cellist Jerry Grossman to perform the autumnal Adagio from Brahms's Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114.

The MET Orchestra relies on a cherished group of Associate Musicians who serve as go-to substitutes during the season. To honor associate violinist Patmore Lewis, who was affiliated with the Met since 1977 and died of cancer on November 6, 2020, fellow MET associates Xiao-Dong Wang and David Cerutti will perform Dvořák's complete Terzetto in C Major, Op. 74 alongside full orchestra member Catherine Sim.

There will be a live chat with the artists following the performance.

Complete program

Songs without Words: A Tribute Concert with Frederica von Stade

Premieres April 25, 2021 at 3:00pm EST

W.A. Mozart, "Andante cantabile" from Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 333, arr. for viola trio by Shmuel Katz

Nokuthula Ngwenyama, Climbing to Dragon's Mountain for viola quartet (2015)

H. Purcell, "When I Am Laid in Earth" from Dido and Aeneas, arr. for viola quartet by Shmuel Katz

Shmuel Katz, Mary Hammann, Zoë Martin-Doikem and Nardo Poy, violas

F. Poulenc, "Les anges musiciens" from La Courte Paille

Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano

F. Mendelssohn, Song without Words, Op. 30, No. 1

F. Chopin, Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op. 47

Natalia Katyukova, piano

J. Brahms, "Adagio" from Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in A Minor, Op. 114

Anton Rist, clarinet; Jerry Grossman, cello; Natalia Katyukova, piano

A. Dvořák, Terzetto in C Major, Op. 74

Introduzione: Allegro ma non troppo

Larghetto

Scherzo: Vivace - Trio: Poco meno mosso

Tema con variazioni

Xiao-Dong Wang and Catherine Sim, violins; David Cerutti, viola