MEASURE UP: A NEW MUSICAL Reading Was Held at A Class Act NY

A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, presented a reading of the original musical, MEASURE UP, on Friday, August 23 at Pearl Studios in NYC!

MEASURE UP examines perfectionism, interacting with the unknown, and the relationship between responsibility and grace, as well as the veiled modern topic of restrictive eating delivered in the form of a wacky fairytale adventure interwoven with an expeditious, jazz-infused score.

The reading was produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY, and Jonathan Grosman, Director of Operations. MEASURE UP: A NEW MUSICAL was conceived and written by actor and vocalist, Ellis Gage with music and lyrics by Emmy Winner and Music Director, Sean P. Pallatroni.

The production starred Kayleigh Hannah as Princess Alia, Kai Katayama as Benson, Violet Young as Charlie, Grace Rowan as Queen Arabella, Pablo Arias as The Alchemist, Amadeus Belafonte as Prince Bartholomew, Annie McCarthy as Princess Brynlee, Olive Hamid as Prince Julian, Olivia Soennecken Schmidt as Little Alia, Zoe Rock as Teen Alia, Lucy Spiegel as Madame Floki, Jenna Eisenhauer as Killian, Savanna Mooney as Zelda, Austin Fedele as Zachariah, Riy Rosete as Mayor Zinn, Madison Clemente as Sir Edmond, Emma Tierney as Sir Osmond, Emily Rosman as Sir Sigmond, Julia Saint as Lady Draper, Layla Radwan as Lady Pippa, and Amalia Hanna as Lady Insah.

For more information on the show please call 212.315.3010 or email info@aclassactny.com