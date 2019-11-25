MEAN GIRLS To Perform At The CBS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE!

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

BroadwayWorld has learned that the cast of Broadway's Mean Girls will be featured as part of The 59th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS.

Their prerecorded performance will air as part of the broadcast, which begins at 9:00am on November 28.

The special, to be anchored by Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, will also feature portions of the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including performances from other Broadway favorites, including Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

Country music superstar, Miranda Lambert, has also been scheduled to perform.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You