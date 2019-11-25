Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS
MEAN GIRLS To Perform At The CBS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE!
BroadwayWorld has learned that the cast of Broadway's Mean Girls will be featured as part of The 59th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS.
Their prerecorded performance will air as part of the broadcast, which begins at 9:00am on November 28.
The special, to be anchored by Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, will also feature portions of the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including performances from other Broadway favorites, including Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and the iconic Radio City Rockettes.
Country music superstar, Miranda Lambert, has also been scheduled to perform.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Social Roundup: The Therapist Meme Takes Over Broadway Twitter
A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!... (read more)
AIDA Revival Will Get Developmental Lab in Spring 2020, with Schele Williams and Camille A. Brown at the Helm
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, rumors have been circulating around a revival of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, which might result in a nationa... (read more)
How to Watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Your All-Inclusive Guide!
In just under a week, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City... (read more)
6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Photos From Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella began performances November 20, 2019, for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Paper Mill Play... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Will Celebrate BEETLEJUICE New Vinyl Edition with Exclusive In-Store Signing and Performance
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS will celebrate the vinyl release of Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording with an exclusive in-store ... (read more)
A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!... (read more)
AIDA Revival Will Get Developmental Lab in Spring 2020, with Schele Williams and Camille A. Brown at the Helm
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, rumors have been circulating around a revival of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, which might result in a nationa... (read more)
How to Watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Your All-Inclusive Guide!
In just under a week, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City... (read more)
6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Photos From Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella began performances November 20, 2019, for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Paper Mill Play... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Will Celebrate BEETLEJUICE New Vinyl Edition with Exclusive In-Store Signing and Performance
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS will celebrate the vinyl release of Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording with an exclusive in-store ... (read more)