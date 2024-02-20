MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Available to Watch at Home; DVD Release to Include New Bonus Features

Get in, loser…we're watching the Mean Girls movie musical at home!

You can now buy or rent on the film on all digital platforms, like Apple TV, Prime Video, and more retailers.

The new movie will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 30, which just happens to be the 20th anniversary of the original contemporary classic MEAN GIRLS (2004). The original MEAN GIRLS (2004) is also arriving on 4K Ultra HD for the first time on April 30.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital can go inside the making of the new movie with more than 30 minutes of bonus content, along with a sing-along version featuring lyrics to select songs from the film!

Mean Girls Bonus Content:

A New Age of Mean Girl— Tina Fey, the cast, and crew discuss a new take on the Mean Girls story and how the drama at North Shore high would unfold in the age of social media.

Song and Dance— A behind-the-scenes look of what it took to bring the big musical numbers of Mean Girls (2024) to life. We hear from the directors, the choreographer, and the cast about how they prepped and reimagined the classic film with musical elements.

The New Plastics— The new cast dives into their memories of watching the original film, their favorite moments/lines, what character they identified with, and what it meant to be cast in the musical.

Gag Reel— Some of the best moments happen behind the scenes!

Not My Fault – Music Video with Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion

Extended Scene – I'm Having a Small Get Together at My House

Mean Girls Sing-Along with Select Songs

MEAN GIRLS (2024) and MEAN GIRLS (2004) will also be available in a 2-movie collection on Digital on February 20, 2024.

On April 30, the world will celebrate 20 years of trying to make fetch happen as MEAN GIRLS (2004) arrives on 4K Ultra HD for the first time.

This special anniversary release comes in a collectible hot pink case with a limited-edition o-sleeve featuring the infamous Burn Book and includes a brand-new featurette entitled “Mean Girls: Class of ‘04”, as well as access to a Digital copy of the film. Details of the new and legacy bonus content are below:

Mean Girls: Class of '04—Tina Fey and cast from the new movie look back at the original film and discuss why it became a cult classic. NEW!

Commentary by director Mark Waters, screenwriter and actress Tina Fey, and producer Lorne Michaels

Only the Strong Survive

The Politics of Girl World

Plastic Fashion

Word Vomit (Blooper Reel)

So Fetch – Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by director Mark Waters and screenwriter and actress Tina Fey

Interstitials

Theatrical Trailer

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.