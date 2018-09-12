MEAN GIRLS Announces Additional Partners For Mean Girls Day!

Mean Girls on Broadway has announced more "pink" partnerships with local and national businesses ahead of "Mean Girls Day" on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In addition to a special free fan performance that evening for those who won the lottery in August, Mean Girls fans across the country can celebrate the day with these partners offering special customer discounts and purchase incentives. For more information, including previously announced partners, visit www.meangirlsonbroadway.com/oct3.

MAC

o We already think you're, like, really pretty, but who doesn't love a makeover? Bring your clique and drop by the Times Square MAC flagship store on October 3 to get a fresh, Mean Girls-inspired 15 minute demo with an artist. Don't forget to try one of MAC's featured perfectly pink lipsticks and you'll be selfie-ready faster than you can say "You go Glen Coco!"

BLOOMINGDALE'S

o You could try Bloomingdale's... From September 17-24, visit any Bloomingdale's in the Tri-state area and enter to win tickets to the October 3rd performance of Mean Girls. There's more if you can keep a secret... On October 3rd, whisper the code word "Fetch" at the Forty Carrots restaurants in Bloomingdale's 59th Street or SoHo locations and get a free Mean Girls-themed frozen yogurt, topped with pink M&M'S.

Participating New York City Locations:

o 1000 3rd Avenue (59th Street and Lexington Ave), NYC 10022

o 504 Broadway, NYC 10012

POSTMATES

o Celebrate Mean Girls Day by watching the film and ordering in. On October 3rd only, Postmates users in 385+ markets can score FREE delivery with the code WEARPINK. If you live in the Big Apple, order cheese fries (c'mon, why wouldn't you?!) for a chance to win tickets to an upcoming performance of Mean Girls on Broadway.

CUPCAKE WINES

o On Wednesdays, we drink pink! We will be pouring Cupcake Vineyards Rosé at the August Wilson Theatre on October 3. The first 600 fans to pick up their tickets (age 21+ obvi!) will receive a free glass of rosé in a specialty souvenir Mean Girls cup.

305 FITNESS

o It's just going to be a few cool people because these Mean Girls-themed classes will fill up quick! Sign up beginning September 19 to guarantee your spot (and nab a pair of pink sunglasses).

Participating New York City Locations:

o 33 East 33rd Street, NYC 10016

o 18 West 8th Street, NYC 10011

ALICE + OLIVIA

o You can't wear a tank top two days in a row, but you can wear Alice + Olivia every day of the week! Swing by their store at 431 West 14th Street and 10th Ave. to shop for a look inspired by one of your favorite characters-hand-selected by the cast of Mean Girls on Broadway.

DRAMA BOOK SHOP

o Calling all theater nerds and bookworms! On October 3, swing by the Drama Book Shop (250 West 40thStreet #1, NYC 10018), where they'll be giving away limited-edition bookmarks.

NOVOTEL

o Traveling to NYC for October 3rd? Our partners at Novotel are offering a special event rate of $329 (plus tax) King or Double/Double room for that night. Located right across the street from the August Wilson Theatre, it's the perfect place to stay on "Mean Girls Day!"

o Book with code: MEA1003. Bookings can now be made by mentioning the code and contacting either 212-315-0100 or via email to Anissa.Velez@accor.com. Guests would need to provide a credit card when making their reservation, and have the option to cancel without penalty up to 72 hours prior to arrival. Cutoff for reservations is Wednesday, September 19.

TIME HOTEL

o You can sit with us this October! Our friends at The Time New York Hotel (224 West 49th Street, NYC 10019) are offering a special package including a hotel stay for two, tickets to Mean Girls on Broadway, a bottle of pink champagne and other VIP treats. Go all out and sip on a Mean Girls-themed cocktail at the hotel's LeGrande Lounge before or after the show.

TRIVIATAINMENT

o Do you know who made out with a hot dog? Or the name of the actress who played Mrs. George in the film? If your answer is "Yes, duh!" then you should join other super fans for Mean Girls -themed trivia at one of the several locations across the country listed below. Rumor has it that winners will receive some grool prizes.

Participating National Locations:

Monday - October 1

o Aviator Brewing Company - Fuquay Varina, NC

o Leesville Taproom - Raleigh, NC

Tuesday - October 2

o Pizza La Stella - Raleigh, NC

o Pinstripes - Washington D.C.

o Uptown Brewing - Greenville, NC

o Zone 28 - Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday - October 3

o Lola's - Jacksonville, FL

o The Peculiar Rabbit - Charlotte, NC

o Your Pie - Cary, NC

Thursday - October 4

o The Queen - Wilmington, DE

o Growler - Indian Trail, NC

o Mavericks - Durham, NC

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

