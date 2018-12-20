MCC's MISCAST 2019 Will Honor Laura Linney

MCC Theater announces that three-time Academy Award nominee, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, four-time Emmy Award winner, and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney will be honored at their 2019 Miscast gala, an annual showstopper of the theater season, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street). Additional information, including cast, to follow.

"MCC's history with Laura goes back to our one-act festival in 1990 when she was in Forgetting Frankie by Annie Evans. Her body of work makes her the perfect honoree for Miscast and MCC," said Bernard Telsey, Co-Artistic Director, "She is a daring, brilliant artist whose commitment to theater on top of all of her successes in other media should be celebrated! We're so thrilled to be giving the New York Theater community the chance to celebrate her and her work."

As previously announced, MCC Theater will also honor longtime Board members Marianne Mills and Harold Newman, for their invaluable contributions to the institution. Their work has included Co-Chairing The Campaign for MCC Theater, the $45 million fundraising initiative to support building The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, MCC's new two-theater complex in Hell's Kitchen, as well as unprecedented institutional program expansion. MCC's new home will include the 245-seat Newman Mills Theater, named for Harold Newman and Marianne Mills in recognition of their leadership support of the campaign.

Additionally, MCC Theater will honor performer and playwright Ren Santiago with the 2018 MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Award. Santiago was a member of the MCC Theater Youth Company from 2007-2011.

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

All 2018/19 MCC subscribers will have early access to Miscast 2019 show-only tickets, 2 tickets per subscription. Show-only mezzanine level tickets will be on sale to the general public in early 2019. To purchase gala tickets, please visit www.mcctheater.org, or contact Nick Vermane at (212) 727-7722, ext. 232 or via email at nvername@mcctheater.org.

Proceeds from Miscast 2019 will support MCC Theater's mission to develop and produce exciting work Off-Broadway, as well as its Youth Company and partnerships with New York City public high schools, and MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

Last year, Miscast 2018 honored Laurie Metcalf.

Performers from past years include: Uzo Aduba, Beth Behrs, Megan Hilty, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Benanti, Jesse L. Martin, Zosia Mamet, Aaron Tveit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski and many others. Special guests have included, Andy Cohen, Charles Busch, Helen Mirren, Lewis Black, Chris Noth, Edward Albee, Kathleen Turner, Jerry Stiller, Mo Rocca, Isaac Mizrahi, and many more.

Laura Linney is an American actress who works in film, television and theatre. TV: "Ozark," "The Big C," "John Adams," "Frasier," "Blind Spot." Upcoming: Netflix's revival of "Tales of the City." Linney's numerous film credits include: The Dinner, Nocturnal Animals, Sully, Genius, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, You Can Count On Me, Kinsey, The Savages, The Fifth Estate, Hyde Park On Hudson, The Squid And The Whale, Mystic River, Absolute Power, The Truman Show, Primal Fear, The Mothman Prophecies, Love Actually, P.S., The House Of Mirth, The Details and Congo, among many others. She has also appeared in many Broadway productions, most notably The Little Foxes, Time Stands Still and Sight Unseen, both directed by Daniel Sullivan and written by Donald Margulies. Additional credits include Arthur Miller's The Crucible, directed by Richard Eyre opposite Liam Neeson, Six Degrees of Separation, Honour, Uncle Vanya, Les Liaisons, Dangereuses, Holiday and The Seagull. Linney has been nominated three times for an Academy Award®, four times for a Tony Award®, once for a BAFTA Award, and five times for a Golden Globe. She has won a SAG Award, one National Board of Review Award, two Golden Globes and four Emmy Awards.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

