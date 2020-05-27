MCC Theater's MISCAST Gala Will Now be Presented as a Virtual Event

MCC Theater announced today that Miscast, MCC's Annual Gala will be presented virtually this year, live-streamed on the MCC Theater YouTube channel. Originally scheduled to be held live at the Manhattan Center on April 6, the annual fundraising gala, a highlight of the Spring theater season, will now be presented online on Saturday, June 20 at 8 pm EST and will be a free viewing experience. MCC has rescheduled Miscast20 twice (first to June and then to October) and recently decided to expand accessibility to this year's gala by hosting the event virtually with plans to return to an in-person experience in 2021.

MCC Theater's annual Miscast is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars take the stage and perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

The virtual gala will feature new Miscast performances from Broadway's hottest stars. Past Miscast performers include Tina Fey, Katrina Lenk, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski, Megan Hilty, Raúl Esparza and Keala Settle. A line-up for this year's event will be announced shortly.

"In this extraordinary time in theater and in history, we are called to find extraordinary resilience, compassion and innovation", says MCC co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey. "As we hit the 20-year Miscast milestone during this very unusual and challenging time, we're excited to share the joyful energy of this event with the world, while also reflecting on our role in the community. As our daily lives have changed quickly in recent months, we recognize the enormous toll that this situation has had physically, financially, and emotionally on our people, our city and the world. By partnering with The Mental Health Coalition for this event, we hope to shine a light on the importance of mental health and the need for more open discussions and access to resources that unite and support our society. Additionally, this night of song supports our ongoing work of championing emerging playwrights and thrilling new stories that represent the diverse and varied experiences of the world we inhabit and share".

MCC will donate 10 percent of the money raised during the Miscast20 broadcast to The Mental Health Coalition (MHC)-a new initiative announced on May 15, founded by social activist and fashion designer Kenneth Cole. The remaining proceeds provide vital support to MCC Theater and their mission to develop and produce exciting work Off-Broadway, as well as its Youth Company and partnerships with New York City public high schools, and MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The Mental Health Coalition convenes and unites the leading US mental health organizations, creative and media platforms, passionate advocates, as well as celebrities working collectively to destigmatize mental health conditions and address the pervasive public health crisis. The platform is a place where individuals seeking help or guidance can access resources from various partners and better understand ways to discuss mental health. The Coalition launched with an online platform and digital resource guide, http://www.thementalhealthcoalition.org and an interactive storytelling platform www.howareyoureally.org. The new proprietary www.howareyoureally.org will use digital storytelling to create and share stories crafted with a focus on language, lived experiences and advice for mental health, self-care and coping strategies. This initiative creates safe spaces for anyone to be vulnerable, authentic, empathetic and hopeful by sharing their truth and experiencing other people's stories.

There will also be auction items to bid on before and during the broadcast including the original and iconic costume from the 1975 production of A Chorus Line, worn by MCC co-Artistic Director Robert LuPone who originated the role of Zach in the multi-award-winning musical.

