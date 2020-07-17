MCC Theater's GOOD AS NEW Reading Starring Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever Available for Rental
MCC Theater announced that their live benefit reading of Peter Hedges' Good As New directed by the author, and starring Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever which was broadcast on Thursday evening, will be available for rental through Sunday, July 19th at 11:59 pm. EST. The 25 minute one act play can be viewed for a 24 hour rental for $30.00. All proceeds benefit MCC Theater.
The link is https://vimeo.com/ondemand/goodasnew
A brutal one-act comedy about a learning-to-drive daughter who comes face-to-face with the mother she thinks has let her down - Good As New first played in 1993-94 as part of MCC's (then called Manhattan Class Company) One Acts. It was then extended to a full-length work and presented by MCC in 1997.
For information on MCC Theater and upcoming events go to www.mcctheater.org
