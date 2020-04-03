MCC Cancels Remainder Of 2019/2020 Season; Launches 'Be Our Light Campaign

MCC Theater announced today the cancellation of the remainder of their 2019/2020 Season and the creation of two challenge grants to help during this difficult time, as the company works to plan for the future.

The previously scheduled productions of Nollywood Dreams and Perry Street have been canceled. MCC remains committed to these shows and artists, and will soon announce additional information. Ticket buyers/subscribers will receive credits or refunds, or may opt to turn their purchases into donations, for the canceled productions.

In addition, MCC announces the "Be Our Light" campaign with two Challenge Grants, which will match contributions up to a combined total of $500,000. The campaign aims to support the company in the months they are unable to produce live shows, and beyond. At such a pivotal time for the theater, just a year after moving into their new home, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in Hell's Kitchen, the entire MCC Board and staff are determined to keep alive the creativity and energy that flourished in the space over the last 15 months.

The first Challenge Grant is the "Board Challenge Fund" created by MCC's Board of Directors, chaired by Susan Raanan. Donations, Patron pledges, and Gift Vouchers will be matched by MCC's Board of Directors dollar-for-dollar up to $375,000. To donate and for more information visit here.

"The MCC Board and this entire community partnered on MCC Theater's move to its beautiful new home - The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space," said Susan Raanan, MCC Theater Board Chair. "We are so proud of the work we've done so far in our new home, and we are poised to do so much more. Every Board member shares my determination to do what it takes to ensure an outstanding 2020/2021 season, and we invite the whole community to join us in making that happen."

The second Challenge Grant in the 'Be Our Light' campaign comes via The Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust. Each 2020/2021 Season subscription purchased between now and June 30 will unlock an equal amount of funding for MCC from The Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust up to $125,000. While show details of the 2020/2021 Season are yet to be announced, four-show subscription packages are now available for purchase by clicking here. These funds will be used to support MCC's preparation for the coming season, which will be announced shortly.

"Over the course of 30 years, we built a theater so that artists would have a place to inform, challenge, delight, and dazzle New York with their stories. When this shadow lifts, the need to come together to share stories will be more important than ever," said MCC Theater co-Artistic Director Will Cantler. "We are grateful to our Board, all of our funding partners, and to the Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust in supporting our efforts at this moment. We are doing everything in our power to make our 20/2021 Season happen, to give the theater artists you cherish a home in which to do their work and get paid. Your donation at this time will help us stand in the spotlight once again."

Learn more about 'Be Our Light' here:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You