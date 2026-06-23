MAYBE HAPPY ENDING to Become Longest Running Show at the Belasco Theatre

Maybe Happy Ending has released a new block of tickets is now on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027. Maybe Happy Ending will become the longest running show at the Belasco Theatre as of Tuesday, July 7 when it will hit 688 performances. (The previous record was 687 performances for the show Dead End in 1937.) In celebration of this milestone moment, the production is hosting a fan event at the theatre titled “Party Like It’s 2064 Fan Event: This Is Where You Belong” to rejoice with its dedicated fanbase while welcoming new fans and adventurous audiences in a few exciting ways on social and in person at the Belasco Theatre.

SPECIAL DIGITAL LOTTERY:

There will be a special digital lottery for the evening performance on July 7. The lottery will open to the public as of midnight on Wednesday, June 24 through https://rush.telecharge.com/. All available tickets will be priced at $68.80 (including fees) to highlight the 688th performance! There will be drawings on July 1, July 2 and July 3 for this limited ticket offer.

In addition to the digital lottery, the show will be offering and inviting audiences to join in the following:

Custom Merchandise Gifts for the Entire Audience

Costume Contest: First 20 fans dressed in accordance with the celebration will receive cast-signed Playbills.

HwaBoon Photo Opps

Post-Curtain Call Q&A/Sing-a-Long with the Cast

The Maybe Happy Ending cast currently stars Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Steven Huynh, Savy Jackson, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo as the standbys.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

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