Amanda Kloots Thinks Returning to Broadway Would Be Healing; Wants to Star in CHICAGO





Being back on Broadway is on Amanda Kloots' bucket list, and she already has a part in mind- Roxie Hart. She recently spoke with Danny Murphy and Evan Real on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio about wanting to return to her Broadway roots to star in Chicago.

"I just feel like that's a bucket list for me," she said. "Listen, I will tell you that Broadway, even just going to a Broadway show, even just being at Les Mis last night. It's tough, you know? It brings back a lot of emotions and it's a twofold. It's like I'm so happy to be there because I feel very close to Nick [Cordero] in that past life. But it's also, you know, very hard to be there because it's so close to my past life and it just brings up some memories. I think doing Broadway again would be extremely challenging in that, but also probably extremely healing and probably a little healing check mark in my healing journey of just like, 'We're back on stage,' but if I ever went back on Broadway and I bet my opening night I would be a disaster.

"When I was on Broadway, I was in the ensembles, you know, and I loved that. Don't get me wrong, but I was, you know, sixth girl from the left in every show. I was never the star. I was never, you know, the lead girl at all, so it would be a different situation to come back on a Broadway stage and be Roxy, you know what I mean? That would be like a huge challenge."

Kloots previously appeared in Good Vibrations, Young Frankenstein, Follies, and Bullets Over Broadway. She married Cordero in 2017, after they appeared together in Bullets Over Broadway. He passed away in 2020 of complications brought on by COVID-19.

Kloots is an Emmy-nominated television host who can currently be seen on Netflix’s Let's Marry Harry. She previously served as a co-host of CBS’s The Talk. A former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, Kloots has also found success as an entrepreneur, founding Proper Nutrition in 2025 and launching Amanda Kloots Fitness. Kloots is also a New York Times bestselling author, actress, and former finalist on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. Her memoir, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, was co-authored with her sister, Anna Kloots. In 2023, she published the children’s book Tell Me Your Dreams, a heartwarming bedtime story celebrating imagination and the possibilities that come with daring to dream. Kloots currently lives in Los Angeles with her son, Elvis.

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