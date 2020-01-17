MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Is In The Works

Matilda the Musical is headed to the big screen!

According to WhatsOnStage, a film version of the musical is in the works. Matthew Warchus, who directed the original production of Matilda, will helm the film.

Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.

Filming is expected to take place from August to December 2020. A release date has yet to be announced.

According to a casting call notice, casting will begin for the titular role in April 2020. Producers are in search of a girl aged 9-11, with a height of 4'3" or shorter, with a strong voice and movement skills.

Matilda will be produced by Working Title, which is responsible for musical films like Billy Elliot, Yesterday and Les Misérables.

Read more on WhatsOnStage.

Matilda the Musical is currently running in the West End, where it began on 24 November 2011 at the Cambridge Theatre, after its premiere at by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) at Stratford-upon-Avon from November 2010 to January 2011. It ran on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, beginning April 13, 2013, and closed on January 1, 2017.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You