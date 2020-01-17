MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Is In The Works
Matilda the Musical is headed to the big screen!
According to WhatsOnStage, a film version of the musical is in the works. Matthew Warchus, who directed the original production of Matilda, will helm the film.
Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.
Filming is expected to take place from August to December 2020. A release date has yet to be announced.
According to a casting call notice, casting will begin for the titular role in April 2020. Producers are in search of a girl aged 9-11, with a height of 4'3" or shorter, with a strong voice and movement skills.
Matilda will be produced by Working Title, which is responsible for musical films like Billy Elliot, Yesterday and Les Misérables.
Read more on WhatsOnStage.
Matilda the Musical is currently running in the West End, where it began on 24 November 2011 at the Cambridge Theatre, after its premiere at by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) at Stratford-upon-Avon from November 2010 to January 2011. It ran on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, beginning April 13, 2013, and closed on January 1, 2017.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Arendelle will soon welcome new royalty! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan will soon join the cast of ... (read more)
Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster & More Will Gather to Remember Jerry Herman Next Month
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Next month, Broadway will uni... (read more)
Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Will Lead HIT HER WITH THE SKATES at the Royal George Theatre; Full Cast Announced!
HIT HER WITH THE SKATES, a new musical about life, love and the roller rink starring American Idol power couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, has annou... (read more)
MOULIN ROUGE! Will Donate Profits and Present MAKE IT RAIN RALLY to Benefit Australian Wildfire Relief Efforts
As the world watches the devastating wildfires unfold in Australia, everyone at Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway is heartbroken. The production... (read more)
Photo Flash: Michael McGrath, Erin Dilly & More Join PLAZA SUITE on Broadway; Go Inside Rehearsals!
Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Hal Luftig announced today the complete cast for the first-ever New York revival of... (read more)
Juson Williams, Dionne Figgins, Lana Gordon and More to Star in World Premiere of A WONDERFUL WORLD
Miami New Drama Artistic Director Michel Hausmann has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of A Wonderful World, a new musical ... (read more)