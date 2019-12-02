MARRIAGE STORY Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson Wins Four Gotham Awards

The acclaimed new drama MARRIAGE STORY, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, swept this year's Gotham Awards, taking home four of the ten trophies awarded at the event.

Driver took home the award for Best Actor. while writer and director, Noah Baumbach, won Best Screenplay. The film was honored with Best Feature, as well as the Audience Award, voted on by Independent Filmmakers Project members.

MARRIAGE STORY is Academy Award nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach's incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Written and Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Azhy Robertson, with Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly and Mark O'Brien.

Johansson won a Tony in 2010 for her performance in A View From the Bridge. She also starred in Cat in a Hot Tin Roof in 2013. Driver received a Tony nomination for his performance in Burn This.

MARRIAGE STORY is now in select theaters and on Netflix this fall.





