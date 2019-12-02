MARRIAGE STORY Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson Wins Four Gotham Awards
The acclaimed new drama MARRIAGE STORY, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, swept this year's Gotham Awards, taking home four of the ten trophies awarded at the event.
Driver took home the award for Best Actor. while writer and director, Noah Baumbach, won Best Screenplay. The film was honored with Best Feature, as well as the Audience Award, voted on by Independent Filmmakers Project members.
MARRIAGE STORY is Academy Award nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach's incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.
Written and Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Azhy Robertson, with Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly and Mark O'Brien.
Johansson won a Tony in 2010 for her performance in A View From the Bridge. She also starred in Cat in a Hot Tin Roof in 2013. Driver received a Tony nomination for his performance in Burn This.
MARRIAGE STORY is now in select theaters and on Netflix this fall.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson a?" told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets an Unexpected Call From Julie Andrews
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Trump's Budget Proposal Eliminates Funding For National Endowment for the Arts For Third Year in a Row
Trump's proposed budget has eliminated funding for the arts and humanities, public television and radio, libraries and museums, for the third year in ... (read more)