MAME Starring Lucille Ball, PRIVATE LIVES, and More Holiday Classics Available to Stream in December

Tis the season to be jolly! BroadwayHD will spread some holiday cheer in December with a line up of titles, including holiday classics, anniversary specials, joyful musicals and more.

Get your holiday theater fix this season, with the streaming premiere of Peter Rothestein's All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 on December 15th, which tells the story of a German soldier who steps into No Man's Land singing "Stille Nacht." Cozy up with other holiday favorites, including Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, The Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker, Goes Wrong Show: The Spirit of Christmas and more.

Additional BroadwayHD titles to join the streaming service in December include Mame, starring Lucille Ball, Shakespeare's As You Like It, Forever Plaid 20th Anniversary Special, Private Lives, 2010 film documentary Behind the Burly Q, The Fabulous Ice Age and Art and Heart.

BroadwayHD's December Titles Include:

Mame

December 1- Lucille Ball stars in this film of the blockbuster Broadway musical that tells the story of the flamboyant, unconventional and, above all, glamorous Mame. In 1928, nine-year-old Patrick Dennis (Kirby Furlong) comes to live with his Auntie Mame (Ball), who has a generous heart, believes life should be a party and collects fascinating friends. But the stock market crash of 1929 ends a decade-long fete and forces Mame into disastrous forays as an actress and a working woman, before doing what she knows best: marrying well. Once again wealthy, Mame returns to her self-appointed task of liberating friends and family from their bourgeois sensibility. With help from her dearest friend Vera Charles, she keeps life at 3 Beekman Place a rousing free-for-all. The film stars legendary Emmy® Winners Lucille Ball and Bea Arthur and features popular songs; We Need a Little Christmas and Mame.

As You Like It

December 10- Shakespeare's famous pastoral comedy of love and disguise is reimagined here with darker, more sombre undertones. This production, directed by Michael Boyd and starring Jonjo O'Neill and Katy Stephens as Orlando and Rosalind, was captured at the RSC's Courtyard Theatre in Stratford Upon Avon.

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

December 15 - The streaming premiere of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, directed by Peter Rothstein, tells the story of a German soldier who steps into No Man's Land singing "Stille Nacht." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

Private Lives

December 16 - Private Lives, a comedy of manners by Noël Coward and starring Toby Stephens and Anna Chancellor, sees a romance revisited between Elyot and Amanda after they unexpectedly meet each other while both on honeymoon with their respective spouses. This production was filmed live at London's Gielgud Theatre and starred Toby Stephens and Anna Chancellor.

Forever Plaid

December 24 - The Forever Plaid 20th Anniversary Special is an affectionate musical homage to the close-harmony 'guy groups' that reached the height of their popularity during the 1950s. This quartet of high-school chums, and their earnest dreams of recording an album, ended (symbolically, and even literally) in death, when their cherry red '54 Mercury collided with a bus filled with Catholic schoolgirls on their way to see the Beatles' American debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. The girls were fine. The play begins with the wondrous and wondering Plaids returning from the afterlife for one final chance at musical glory.

Behind the Burly Q

December 26 - Behind the Burly Q is a 2010 film documentary directed by Leslie Zemeckis, which gives an inside look at the golden age of American burlesque. The film tells the intimate and surprising stories from its golden age through the women (and men!) who lived it. Behind the Burly Q reveals the true story of burlesque, even as it experiences a new renaissance.

The Fabulous Ice Age

December 29- The Fabulous Ice Age is a 2013 documentary film chronicling the era of the great American touring ice shows revealing how, with their dazzling production numbers and variety acts, they dominated family entertainment for decades. It also depicts one skater's quest to keep this history from being forgotten.

Art and Heart

December 30- This 2016 documentary film about the life of Isaiah Sheffer is an enduring portrait of a beloved figure in the arts community and in the hearts of many. Symphony Space co-founder and the resonant voice of Selected Shorts on public radio, was an actor, director, radio announcer, playwright, lyricist, singer, mentor, cultural entrepreneur, creative thinker, loyal friend, and champion of those he worked with.

