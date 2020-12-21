Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Named One of Barack Obama's Top Films of 2020

The film adaptation of the August Wilson play stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in his final onscreen appearance.

Dec. 21, 2020  
Former President Barack Obama recently released his annual list of favorite things of 2020, including films, TV shows, and music. Included on this year's list is "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which was released on Netflix Friday, December 18th.

When Ma Rainey, the "Queen of the Blues," makes a record in a studio in Chicago, 1927, tensions boil between her, her white agent and producer, and bandmates.

Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society's prejudices dictate their worth.

Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film is produced by Fences Oscar® nominees Denzel Washington and Todd Black. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown co-star alongside Grammy® winner Branford Marsalis' score.

Also included on President Obama's list? Films like "Soul," "Mank," and "Boys State"; TV shows like "The Good Place," "I May Destroy You," and "Better Call Saul"; and music from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Bruce Springsteen, and Phoebe Bridgers.

See the full lists here, via Twitter:

Photo Credit: David Lee/Netflix


