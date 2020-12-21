MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Named One of Barack Obama's Top Films of 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Former President Barack Obama recently released his annual list of favorite things of 2020, including films, TV shows, and music. Included on this year's list is "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which was released on Netflix Friday, December 18th.

The film adaptation of the August Wilson play stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in his final onscreen appearance.

When Ma Rainey, the "Queen of the Blues," makes a record in a studio in Chicago, 1927, tensions boil between her, her white agent and producer, and bandmates.

Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society's prejudices dictate their worth.

Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film is produced by Fences Oscar® nominees Denzel Washington and Todd Black. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown co-star alongside Grammy® winner Branford Marsalis' score.

Also included on President Obama's list? Films like "Soul," "Mank," and "Boys State"; TV shows like "The Good Place," "I May Destroy You," and "Better Call Saul"; and music from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Bruce Springsteen, and Phoebe Bridgers.

See the full lists here, via Twitter:

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I've expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I've enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

Photo Credit: David Lee/Netflix