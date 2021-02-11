MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Director George C. Wolfe Joins RUSTIN

George C. Wolfe, the decorated director of the film adaptation of August Wilson's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," has been tapped to direct "Rustin," a new film at Netflix produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions.

The film follows the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaughts of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 march on Washington, according to Deadline.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" was released to critical acclaim on Netflix in December of 2020. It stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Wolfe won Tony Awards for his Broadway productions of "Angels in America: Millennium Approaches" and "Bring in 'da Noise/Bring in 'da Funk." His theatre directing credits include The Iceman Cometh, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed (NY Drama Critics' Circle Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Musical); Lucky Guy; The Normal Heart (Drama Desk); Jelly's Last Jam (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award); Angels in America: Millennium Approaches (Tony Award and Drama Desk) and Perestroika (Drama Desk); Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk (Tony and Drama League Award); Topdog/Underdog (Obie Award); Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Drama Desk); Elaine Stritch at Liberty (Tony for Special Theatrical Event); The Tempest; Caroline, or Change (Olivier Award Best Musical); and A Free Man of Color.



From 1993-2005 Wolfe was the Producer of The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival. He is the writer of the award-winning The Colored Museum and Shuffle Along..., and he directed/adapted Spunk (Obie) and Harlem Song.



Wolfe directed and co-wrote the HBO film "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," as well as "Lackawanna Blues," for which he earned The Directors Guild Award and a National Board of Review Award.