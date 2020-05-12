Lyric Hammersmith Will Stream A DOLL'S HOUSE on May 20

You can watch a free screening of Lyric Hammersmith's production of A Doll's House, for free on YouTube on Wednesday 20 May, 2020!

The screening takes place beginning at 2.30pm UK time (9:30am EDT).

Rachel O'Riordan said, 'A Doll's House was the first production I programmed and directed as the new Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, it embodies everything I want the Lyric to be for our audience - world-class theatre, a reimagined classic text, showcasing exceptional talent and celebrating our 125 year old theatre. I'm delighted that we're able to share this recording for free so that more people can enjoy this production within our beautiful theatre.'

A Doll's House opened at the Lyric in September 2019, the production was filmed at the end of the run and will be available to view from 2.30pm until midnight on Wednesday 20 May on the Lyric's YouTube channel. The screening is free with the Lyric asking for those who can to donate to the Lyric Recovery Fund to support the theatre during its period of closure due to Covid-19.

Tanika Gupta's new take on Ibsen's classic text explores gender politics, ownership and race in 1879, Calcutta. The role of Niru - Nora in the original - was played by Anjana Vasan (Rutherford and Son/ Summer and Smoke) who was nominated for Best Actress at the Evening Standard Awards for the role. Niru's husband, Tom Helmer - originally Torvald - was played by Elliot Cowan (An Ideal Husband). The cast also includes Arun Ghosh as Masterji, Arinder Sadhra as Uma, Colin Tierney as Dr Rank, Tripti Tripuraneni as Mrs Lahiri, and Assad Zaman as Kaushik Das.

The designer for the production was Lily Arnold, lighting design by Kevin Treacy, sound design by Gregory Clarke, composition by Arun Ghosh and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

Learn more at https://lyric.co.uk/our-home/lyric-life/join-us-on-wednesday-20-may-to-watch-a-dolls-house-for-free.





