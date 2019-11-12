LynnMarie Returns To NYC at the United Solo Theatre Festival

Nashville recording artist LynnMarie brings her latest solo work as a "Best Of" performance to the United Solo Theatre Festival. There's an Accordion in My Closet is the follow-up work to her award-winning play Wrap Your Heart Around It, which was awarded "Best New Production" in 2013.

This powerful one-woman show chronicles the true story of LynnMarie's life as, in her words, "the Susan Lucci of Polka, the mother of a special needs child and an adult child of a life-of-the-party alcoholic", who finds herself single after her thirty-year marriage unexpectedly comes to an end."

"My hope," says LynnMarie, "is that my story, told with the help of my accordion, will provide encouragement to people facing issues like divorce, depression and unexpected life challenges." Filled with inspiring humor and exciting musical performances, LynnMarie's story is one of triumph and acceptance.

LynnMarie is a five-time Grammy nominee and the first female ever to be nominated for "Best Polka Album." An accomplished artist and show person, she has toured throughout the world dazzling audiences and scoring critical acclaim for her mastery of the diatonic button accordion and gift for brightening every place she performs. She has appeared in the world's largest Oktoberfest celebrations and on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. LynnMarie has 15 albums to her credit and has written for and appeared with such legendary greats as Vince Gill, Chet Atkins and Willie Nelson. In addition to her music career, and also working as producer and assistant director for television, LynnMarie released her memoir in 2016. She lives in Nashville with her new husband Eddie and her son James.

For more information on LynnMarie, please visit www.lynnmarie.net.





