Luke James Joins the Cast of WANTED on Broadway

Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor, Luke James will star as Elijah in the new Broadway musical Wanted. James joins previously announced cast members, Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, and 16-time Grammy Award-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke. Wanted will begin previews at The James Earl Jones Theatre on October 15, 2026, with an opening night set for November 8, 2026.

Luke James has starred in critically acclaimed films and the hit Paramount+ television series “The Chi” as fan favorite “Victor ‘Trig’ Taylor.” The three-time Grammy Award nominated singer/songwriter has toured alongside music’s biggest superstars and has released chart topping albums. Luke James was last seen on Broadway in 2021 in Keenan Scott II’s Thoughts of a Colored Man.

New Ventures Entertainment, an entertainment media and production company co-founded by Michael Patrick and Franc D’Ambrosio, will be joining WANTED as general partners.

Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

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