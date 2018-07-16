Loren Lott to Lead ONCE ON THIS ISLAND During Hailey Kilgore's Medical Leave

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Original company member Loren Lott will take over the role of Ti Moune while Hailey Kilgore recovers from a foot injury.

Loren is thrilled to return to the Island with this amazing and award winning cast of storytellers and is so excited to play Ti Moune! Hailing from San Diego, Loren grew up performing in Junior Theatre, CYC Theatre, Common Ground, and The San Diego Rep. Some of her credits include: "American Idol" Top 16. TV/Film: "Tales," "The Quad," "Greenleaf," "The Game," "Fatal Attraction," "Tag".

Stage credits: CeCe Winans in Born for This. Once On This Island (Ti Moune/Andrea/Asaka swing), Motown: The Musical national tour and Broadway (Diana Ross u/s, Gladys, Esther)national tour and Broadway; Ragtime (Sarah) regional; Once On This Island (Erzulie) regional; Shrek the musical (Fiona u/s) regional.

Once On This Island is the winner of a 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. It opened on December 3 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

The new production is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

Kilgore addressed her injury on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

Hey guys!! I know for the past week a lot of you have been asking why I haven't been in the show. As y'all know I never limit my performances both emotionally and physically. During my last show I broke my foot onstage. As a result of that I will not be able to be in the show. I haven't talked about it because I needed time to process. I'm not going to lie I'm very disappointed that I will not be there everyday to tell the story with my incredible family of a cast. Please continue to see the show the put their ALL into it every night. Thank you all for the love and support ALWAYS. Aaaaaannnd HUGE congratulations to @lorensharice who will be taking on the role of Ti Moune! Loving you all!!! H

On social media, Lott said that the plan is for her to be with ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for at least two months.

I'm starting at 2 months! https://t.co/IIRxIslOCF - Loren Sharice Lott (@lorensharice) July 16, 2018

The cast features Darlesia Cearcy (Erzulie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Merle Dandridge (Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe), Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Courtnee Carter (Storyteller), Rodrick Covington (Storyteller), Cicily Daniels (Storyteller), Emerson Davis (Little Girl), Tyler Hardwick (Storyteller), Cassondra James (Storyteller), David Jennings (Armand), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Isaac Powell (Daniel), T. Oliver Reid (Storyteller), Anna Uzele (Storyteller), Aurelia Williams (Storyteller), Mia Williamson (Little Girl), and Daniel Yearwood (Storyteller).

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Clint Ramos (Costume Design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Designers), Peter Hylenski (Sound Designer), John Bertles/Bash The Trash (Unusual Instruments), Cookie Jordan (Hair/Wig & Makeup Designer), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr. (Music Director), David Perlow (Associate Director), Nikki M. James (Assistant Director), Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer) and Telsey + Co / Craig Burns, CSA (Casting Agent).

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award®-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island won the 2018 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival and received seven additional nominations. The production was also nominated seven Drama Desk Award nominations, six Outer Critics Circle nominations and three Chita Rivera Award nominations.

