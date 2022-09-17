Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long-Running A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Play The Producers' Club This Week

The sketch show will run from September 16th through 18th.

Sep. 17, 2022  

Long-Running A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Play The Producers' Club This Week

A Sketch of NY will be presented at The Producers Club on Friday, September 16th at 7pm & 9pm, Saturday, September 17th at 7pm & 9pm, and Sunday, September 18th at 2pm & 4pm. The show is written and directed by Joe DiNozzi & Darien DeMaria.

A satirical comedy show in the vein of classic New York sketch theater, A Sketch of New York mocks the absurdity of our own lives in the capital of the world.
Rooted in a classic, old school style and format of classy and charming New York comedic theater that dates back to the days of vaudeville and beyond, A Sketch of New York satirizes life, love, work, play, and the realities of city living. All elements of our lives are skewered as we put on stage the absurdities we all live with, and try to paint a picture of what New York nowadays is really like.

And if we can't paint a full picture in an hour and twenty minutes, we'll at least give you a sketch.

The Friday 7pm/Saturday 7pm/Sunday 2pm cast includes: Ananya Barman, Tristan Benitez, Alexander Billmayer, Sara Fattah, Ava Grace, Patrick Heraghty, Luke Lauchle, Regan Lavin, Claire Main, Noy Marom, Amandeep Singh, Reet Roos Värnik, and Lina Zinecker.

The Friday 9pm/Saturday 9pm/Sunday 4pm cast includes Stephanie Cheng, Lynelle Farris, Domonique Zen Hansen, Robert Hoffman, Rumando Kelley, Bella Kouds, Rebeca Marcos, Angela Morone, Kenzie M Peacock, Kailer Scopacasa, Miguel Suero, Albert B Taylor, and Maria Quiñones

For tickets, visit: https://asketchofnewyork.bpt.me

