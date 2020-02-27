Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer to be Honored at Inside Broadway's Beacon Awards

On Monday, March 16 at their annual Broadway Beacon Awards Gala at The JW Marriott Essex House New York (160 Central Park South), leading NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway (Executive Director, Michael Presser) will honor Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer with a Broadway Beacon Award to be presented by James J. Claffey, Jr., President of Local One, IATSE.

The evening will also be honoring Tony Award-winning actor, dancer & singer Ben Vereen with a Lifetime Achievement Award (last year, stage icon Chita Rivera received the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award). The evening will also honor John Rieman, General Manager of the JW Marriott Essex House New York, home of the Broadway Beacon Awards which are presented to individuals in the theatre & business communities who are advocates for increasing audiences for live theatre and understand the importance of the arts in the lives of NYC students. The Cocktail Hour begins at 6pm, followed by the Awards Ceremony at 7pm. The first Broadway Beacon Award was given in 1995 to the late Carol Channing and since 1982, Inside Broadway has impacted the lives of one million NYC public school students with its one-of-a-kind theatre arts and education programs that enrich, educate & foster new generations of theatergoers.

"Inside Broadway is delighted to be honoring Adam Krauthamer at our Broadway Beacon Awards Benefit on March 16," said Inside Broadway Executive Director Michael Presser. "Local 802 has been a valuable partner and supporter of our mission to bring live theatre and music into the city's public schools. Adam has been a supporter of Inside Broadway and together we share an understanding of the importance of children being exposed to music and theatre. We are also pleased that James J. Claffey Jr., an Inside Broadway board member and the President of Local One, IATSE, will present the award."

Inside Broadway, established by Michael Presser in 1982 in cooperation with The Shubert Organization, today reaches over 70,000 New York City students in over 100 public schools each year. Their programs include an annual Equity musical production that tours to schools as well as a wide range of educational programs that allow participants to interact with professionals in the field and experience theatre hands-on in the classroom. For more information on Inside Broadway, please visit www.InsideBroadway.org. Programs of Inside Broadway are funded by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council, New York City Department of Education, and numerous foundations and individuals.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You