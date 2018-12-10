Live From Lincoln Center Rings In 2019 With New York Philharmonic Featuring RenÃ©e Fleming

This New Year's Eve, Live From Lincoln Center rings in 2019 by celebrating the beautiful intersection of classical music, popular musical theater, and dance. Marking the beginning of Lincoln Center's 60th anniversary celebration, Grammy winner and beloved soprano Renée Fleming performs as soloist alongside the New York Philharmonic, led by new Music Director Jaap van Zweden in his Live From Lincoln Center debut. Tony winner and Grammy and Emmy nominee Kelli O'Hara guest hosts the broadcast, airing live on PBS Monday, December 31 at 9:00 pm*.

The New York Philharmonic and Jaap van Zweden, along with Renée Fleming, perform an eclectic selection of music, from the waltzes of J. Strauss II, polkas, marches, and operetta gems to Broadway hits and film songs. Fleming previously performed on the Live From Lincoln Center stage at the 2016 Richard Tucker Opera Gala and for her intimate concert in Lincoln Center's Kaplan Penthouse in 2012. Guest host Kelli O'Hara was featured in the Live From Lincoln Center Emmy-nominated broadcasts of Rodger & Hammerstein's Carousel in 2013, performed by the New York Philharmonic, and South Pacific in 2010.

"Showcasing the wonderful artistry of the New York Philharmonic on Live From Lincoln Center has become a holiday tradition for us, and for the millions of Americans who watch on PBS each year," said Andrew C. Wilk, Executive Producer, Live From Lincoln Center. "We're especially thrilled to be celebrating New Year's Eve with the Philharmonic as it marks the beginning of Lincoln Center's 60th anniversary year."

Live From Lincoln Center's New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve with Renée Fleming airs nationally on PBS on Monday, December 31, 2018, 9:00-10:30 pm*.

The first Live From Lincoln Center broadcast on New Year's Eve took place in 1984 and featured the New York Philharmonic, which has appeared nearly every year since, including each of the last 14 years. This episode of Live From Lincoln Center is directed for television by Lonny Price.

*Check local listings

