Listen to Two Songs from Duncan Sheik's New Live Album, Including a Duet with Kathryn Gallagher!
Check out "Circling" and "Touch Me", featuring Kathryn Gallagher.
Tony winner Duncan Sheik is getting ready to release a new album! Recorded during a series of shows in 2017, Live at the Cafe Carlyle is set to drop on December 4 and we've got your first glimpse.
He told American Songwriter of the album: "I recorded these shows thinking that they might possibly be a live album because I've never done such a thing, and it's not that often that you play five shows in a row at the same venue, so I thought it was a good opportunity to document it."
Below, listen to "Circling" and "Touch Me"- a duet with 2020 Tony nominee from Jagged Little Pill, Kathryn Gallagher.
Duncan Sheik launched his career in 1996 with his Grammy nominated self-titled debut album. Sheik is the composer for the critically acclaimed musical Spring Awakening, which went on to win eight Tony Awards in 2007, including awards for Best Orchestrations and Best Original Score. The album earned Sheik a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. Sheik has released multiple albums, most recently Legerdemain in 2015 and American Psycho: Original London Cast Recording. The latter, with lyrics and music written by Sheik, premiered on Broadway in 2016 after a sold-out London run. Recent theatre projects include Secret Life of Bees and Because of Winn Dixie.
