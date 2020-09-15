Listen to Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden on Episode 1 of MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE PODCAST

The first episode highlights Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration: Oklahoma!

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is launching a brand new podcast series in partnership with The New York Pops! The first episode - and all future episodes - can be accessed HERE.

In 2015, The New York Pops opened its 33rd season with "My Favorite Things: The Songs of Rodgers And Hammerstein." The sold-out concert featured selections from all 11 collaborations by composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II. Joining Music Director/Conductor Steven Reineke onstage were Sierra Boggess, Julian Ovenden, and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA. A full audio recording of that concert is now available at the same link.

To commemorate this concert, host TED CHAPIN (President and Chief Creative Officer, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization) will be chatting with concert performers SIERRA BOGGESS and JULIAN OVENDEN in a six-part podcast series that digs a bit deeper into the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein. A new episode will be released every Tuesday! The first episode, now available, highlights Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration: Oklahoma! LISTEN NOW.

