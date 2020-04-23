Listen to Jeanine Tesori on the Newest Episode of THE FABULOUS INVALID Podcast

The newest episode of The Fabulous Invalid Podcast features composer Jeanine Tesori doing a deep dive into the brand new album from her show "Soft Power, which was released last week!

Jeanine goes track by track in discussion with the podcast's hosts, Rob Russo and Jamie DuMont.

Listen below!

Tony Award winners David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori brought their groundbreaking new musical-within-a-play to The Public for its New York premiere. One of the most exciting theatrical collaborations in recent memory, Soft Power is an exploration of America's current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. Soft Power is a fever dream of modern American politics amidst global conversations, asking us all-why do we love democracy? And should we?





