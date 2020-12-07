Listen to Jackie Burns on 'You Can't Outgrow Christmas' From New Christmas Musical COME FIND ME

Broadway Records announced today the release of the new holiday single "You Can't Outgrow Christmas" from the bound-for-Broadway Christmas musical COME FIND ME. The single features Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then) and is now available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

"You Can't Outgrow Christmas" is the debut release from COME FIND ME, a new holiday musical written by husband-and-wife writing duo Kelvin Reed (music) and Holly Reed (book, lyrics and music) with direction by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz (Violet, The Prom). The single was orchestrated by Grammy-nominee Chris Walden.

"Christmas has always been my favorite holiday, it has an undeniable magic," said Jackie Burns. "This song captures the sense of wonder and awe we sometimes forget living our everyday lives."

"Working on this project was a wonderful experience. When all the ingredients are right, a great song, a wonderful singer, a great orchestral performance, magic happens," said orchestrator Chris Walden. "That's why this song turned out to be magical."

COME FIND ME tells the story of young Ben Patterson, a boy on the autism spectrum who finds the holiday season both joyful and challenging. When his widowed father is deployed on a top-secret mission just weeks before Christmas, Ben and his big sister Kami's turbulent lives are shaken again. With a wish, a letter, and some unique seasonal help, the Patterson family discovers what just an ounce of belief can do. Told through the lens of a child on the spectrum, we learn the importance of living authentically, feeling passionately, and holding an unwavering hope in the magic of Christmas.

COME FIND ME placed 2nd in the Brookfield Theatre "Battle of the Christmas Musicals" (2017), was part of Cleveland's Theatre in the Circle Cocoon New Musicals Incubator (2019), was accepted into the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival (2020) and Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (2020), and was honored to be a part of The York Theatre Developmental Reading Series (2019).

COME FIND ME is produced by Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky (In Fine Company Productions).

For more information about COME FIND ME, visit www.ComeFindMeMusical.com

Jackie Burns holds the title of Broadway's longest running Elphaba in WICKED, she can also be seen in the commercials and print ads for the show. She starred in the national tour of IF/Then where she received rave reviews for her performance and was also a part of the original Broadway company. Other credits include the Tony Award® -winning revival of Hair(OBC) and Rock of Ages (original Off-Broadway company member). Jackie can be heard on the cast recordings forHair, Island Song, A Killer Party and has done over 50 demos for upcoming musicals. Film/TV credits include, "Set it Up", "The Magnificent Meyersons", "Ghost". Jackie has sung all over the world with Grammy and Tony Award nominated composer Frank Wildhorn as his featured female soloist. She also works with John Such Artists' Management as one of his featured soloists in concert venues all across the country.

