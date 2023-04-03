Listen: SIX's Taylor Iman Jones on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS With Ilana Levine

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Taylor Iman Jones, who is currently starring in Six on Broadway!

On this episode of Little Known Facts, Taylor shares how a lifetime of hard work, passion and a deep belief in herself has led to the career she always wanted.

"There is so much good in the unexpected," Iman Jones explains.

Plus, she discusses how to audition well and how to manifest your dreams into reality!

Taylor Iman Jones currently stars in SIX on Broadway and recently played Andy in the new musical The Devil Wears Prada in Chicago. Other Broadway credits include the original casts of Head over Heels and Groundhog Day. Off-Broadway and regional: Roundabout's Scotland, PA; Tale of Despereaux; The Who's Tommy at Kennedy Center; Hamilton and American Idiot tours.

