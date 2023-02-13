Listen: Tamsen Fadal Talks THE BROADWAY SHOW and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

 Fadal is known as a primetime evening news anchor in New York City and the host of a nationally syndicated entertainment show.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features news anchor and entertainment host Tamsen Fadal. Fadal is known as a primetime evening news anchor in New York City and the host of a nationally syndicated entertainment show, and while reporting is her profession, she has won 13 Emmy awards.

"The common denominator is people and stories, and people's stories," Fadal said of her multi-faceted career as a journalist, matchmaker, author, TikTok-er, and Broadway enthusiast. "I think that's what it is. I started out with journalism decades ago because I really loved interviewing people and I loved how people's stories affected other people, and what we could learn from that."

Listen to the full episode below!

share