Listen: Ramin Karimloo's THE HANG Podcast Returns With Andrew Kober

Ramin Karimloo's hit podcast "The Hang" has returned with a brand new season of conversations with his showbiz friends on the Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Andrew Kober (BEETLEJUICE, SCHOOL OF ROCK, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE), is now available.

In the world of theatrical performers, Ramin Karimloo is known as one of the most formidable talents in the industry. Heralded for his portrayal of leading roles Jean Valjean in Les Miserables and the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera, Karimloo is a musical force unlike any other. In fact, it was his unbridled reputation that led to his performance in the recent Oscar tribute to Les Misérables.

New episodes of "The Hang" release every Monday wherever you get your podcasts. Upcoming guests this season include Will Swenson, Pooya Mohseni, Alec Varcas, Josh Davis, and Rachael Worthington. Listeners can enjoy past conversations with Karimloo's longtime friends and co-stars, including Sierra Boggess, Samantha Barks, James Brown III, Lucie Jones, Hadley Fraser, Natalie Paris,Tim Rogan, and more.

