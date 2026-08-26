Listen: Matt Rodin and More on Two Singles From BEAU: THE MUSICAL Cast Recording

You can now get a first listen to two new singles from the upcoming album Beau: The Musical (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording). The songs – “Crush,” performed by Matt Rodin and Miyuki Miyagi, and “It Couldn’t Be,” performed by Matt Rodin and Max Sangerman – preview the full album, which will be released this fall.

Beau: The Musical – which enjoyed a hit Off-Broadway production last season – is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits, Off-Broadway: Table 17, TV: “Fraggle Rock”), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar (Emmy-nominated short film, “Morning Joy”) and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The show was directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Spamalot, Bright Star, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Regional: Regency Girls) with music supervision by Chris Gurr.

Last Season Beau: The Musical garnered 10 Drama Desk Award nominations including “Outstanding Musical,” as well as multiple Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations.

In addition to Rodin, the album will include cast members Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown, Max Sangerman, Miyuki Miyagi, Andrea Goss, Amelia Cormack, Ryan Halsaver, and Derek Stoltenberg.

Set in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Beau: The Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker – a young queer singer-songwriter whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather, Beau, is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changed his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

The world premiere of Beau: The Musical was originally presented in Greenwich Village at Theatre 154. Tthe production relocated to Out of The Box Theatrics’ new permanent home at St. Luke’s Theatre on West 46th Street.

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