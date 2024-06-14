Listen: 'Learning to Be Lonely' From FANGIRLS Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has released the new single “Learning to Be Lonely” from FANGIRLS – the multi-award-winning, smash-hit musical with book, musical and lyrics by wunderkind Yve Blake – today, Friday, June 14. The song is available in both vocal and instrumental versions. Following unprecedented sell-out success across Australia, a brand-new production of FANGIRLS is being mounted in London as a co-production between Sonia Friedman Productions and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, premiering on July 13.

Tickets are available HERE.

Ahead of the UK premiere, Yve Blake devoted herself to an exciting re-development of the show's script and score, including writing this new song for the show's protagonist, a recording performed by Blake herself. The track embodies the sound that FANGIRLS became acclaimed for, with sharp pop production by David Muratore, and luscious string and vocal arrangements by Zara Stanton. Listen to the new single below!

FANGIRLS premiered to five-star reviews and standing-room only crowds at Queensland Theatre and Belvoir in 2019, before embarking on a national tour in 2021, and then returned by raucous demand in 2022 for a season at the Sydney Opera House. Along the way, the show collected a string of awards, including the 2019 Sydney Theatre Award for Best Mainstage Musical, the 2019 Matilda Award for Best Musical or Cabaret, The 2020 AWGIE award for Music Theatre, and the 2021 Green Room award for New Australian Writing for Musical Theatre.

In 2022, FANGIRLS: World Premiere Cast Recording was released, the first ever Australian cast album distributed by Ghostlight Records. The album went on to score an ARIA Award Nomination for Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album. (The ARIAs are Australia's Grammy Awards). The album was produced and mixed by David Muratore, and features vocal arrangements by Alice Chance. Zara Stanton serves as music director, and she provides additional vocal arrangements. The album is streaming at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/FANGIRLS.

FANGIRLS follows the story of Edna. She's fourteen, awkward, blisteringly smart and, also, in love with a boy called Harry. The only problem is, so are 38 million other people – because Harry's in the world's biggest boy band: True Connection. When Harry's band announces a show in her hometown, Edna knows that this is her ONE chance to try to meet Harry and save him from his miserable overworked life. But just how far will she go in the name of love? With a dazzling cast, inexhaustibly witty dialogue, and a score best described as a “Pop Concert meets Rave meets Church,” FANGIRLS is a subversive musical comedy about how we ask young women to see themselves. Whether or not you've ever been a fan, FANGIRLS will move you, because this is a story about feeling underestimated, and choosing to love without apology.