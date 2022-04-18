Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Sharon Wheatley

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Sharon Wheatley!

Sharon talked about her origins with Come From Away, in which she originated the role of Diane.

"It's an interesting story, I'll give you the real version, which is this: Probably if I had not quit the business and moved to San Diego I would not be in the original company of Come From Away."

She went on the say that she had a "career crisis" because she wasn't going in for the roles she really wanted after doing Avenue Q, so she quit the business to pursue writing. While she was in San Diego, Wheatley got a message from Telsey Casting inviting her to audition for the La Jolla production of Come From Away.

Listen to the full episode below!

Sharon Wheatley originated the role of Diane in COME FROM AWAY where she appears nightly at The Schoenfeld Theater. Sharon can also be seen in the film version for Apple TV +, and on the cast recording. Previous Broadway includes Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera. Also a writer, Sharon's most recent book DRIVE Stories From Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere, about finding happiness in hard moments, came out March 1, 2022 and is available on her website sharonwheatley.com and wherever books are sold.

Sharon is mom to Charlotte and Tobi, and wife to stage manager, Martha Donaldson. They are animal people, often unable to sit on their own couch due to the four legged creatures seeking comfort there.

Sharon grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and went to college there, getting her BFA in musical theater from CCM. Sharon has done a little TV stuff and a little film stuff, but really loves writing most of all. In addition to her most recent book, DRIVE, Sharon has a previous memoir, 'Til the Fat Girl Sings.