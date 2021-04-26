Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Play-PerView Creator Jeremy Wein

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Jeremy Wein- a producer and director based in New York City. Jeremy is the founder and artistic director of the virtual theatre initiative Play-PerView.

"Outside of everything, in normal times I see about 100-125 productions a year, so I see a lot of theatre. The short version is that last January I was in San Francisco doing Kevin McDonald's show at a festival and I remember being in the hotel and seeing on CNN something that was going on in Wuhan," he explained. "Then it just suddenly slammed into everything here... I knew that sadly, this would not be the two week scenario that everyone thought it would be." Find out even more about how the pandemic accelerated plans at Play-PerView in the full interview below.

Jeremy's additional producing credits include Open Mike Eagle: Anime, Trauma, + Divorce: Live Emotional Processing Event (Dynasty Typewriter) Kevin McDonald: ALIVE (Theatre Row, Dynasty Typewriter), Neva (Brooklyn College) Godspell (2011 Broadway Revival) Faux Snow (Thespis Theater Festival), Take Me Home (Incubator Arts Project, Associate Producer, dir. Meghan Finn) and the 2012 documentary The Bitter Buddha (Co-Producer). He is also the founder of the New York City Podcast Festival, which he produced from 2013-2018. His directing credits include 8 by Dustin Lance Black (BMCC) and Neva by Guillermo Calderon (Brooklyn College). He recently produced the debut EP for The U.S Open (featuring Shawn Randell, William Jackson Harper, Steven Boyer, Diana Oh, Jeff Biehl and Bobby Moreno), which will be released later this year. Follow him on Twitter: @ThisMyShow and Instagram: @JeremyWein90