Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Andréa Burns

Today's episode features Broadway favorite Andréa Burns. "My very first professional job was playing 'Maria' in West Side Story on a European tour. I left school to do it. It kinda became my college education. Instead of going to school I was at West Side U," Burns explained in the episode. "Some many things happened... I got my Equity card, I met my future husband (who played Tony), and now we have a son who is half-Jet half-Shark! [The show] is incredibly meaningful to me."

Burns received an Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination for her portrayal of Gloria Fajardo in Broadway's On Your Feet! She is a winner of a Drama Desk Award for her creation of the role of Daniela, the saucy hairdresser in the Tony Award-winning musical In The Heights.

Ms. Burns began her career touring the opera houses of Europe as Maria in West Side Story when she was 18 years old. She has appeared on Broadway as Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, as Vicki Nichols in The Full Monty, as Googie Gomez in The Ritz and has sung concerts at Carnegie Hall. She starred opposite Nathan Lane on Broadway in the Lincoln Center production of The Nance which subsequently broadcast on PBS' "Great Performances". Ms. Burns was in the original company of Jason Robert Brown's critically acclaimed Songs for a New World and has since become one of the foremost interpreters of his work. Burns portrayed Lucille Frank in the national tour of Jason Robert Brown's Parade, directed by Harold Prince, for which she received a Touring Broadway Awards nomination for Best Actress. She was also selected by Stephen Sondheim to create the role of Celeste in his musical Saturday Night in its New York premiere.

Ms. Burns' debut solo album A Deeper Shade Of Red was described by Playbill as "superb on all counts". "100 Stories," a single she co-wrote with her brother, music producer Mike Burns, rose to the #2 spot on the 2006 Billboard Hot Dance Club Play charts. A favorite at 54 Below Broadway Supper Club, Andréa performs her one woman show all of over the world, which has been hailed by the New York Times as " uproarious, ebullient and playful".

Television credits include Mad About You (Reboot), Jessica Jones, Kevin Can Wait, Blue Bloods, Law & Order: SVU, Rescue Me, The Electric Company (2009 TV series), and Wonder Pets. She can also be heard on the original cast recordings of On Your Feet!, In The Heights, Songs for a New World, This Ordinary Thursday - The Songs of Georgia Stitt, Saturday Night, It's Only Life, Dear Edwina, Shine, Broadway Bound, and Broadway Musicals of 1953.

Ms. Burns can be heard as the voice of Elaine Stritch in Alexandra Jacob's new biography, "Still Here - The Madcap, Nervy, Singular Life of Elaine Stritch."

