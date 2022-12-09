Listen: Kathryn Allison & Teddy Trice Featured on New Holiday Singles

Two Worlds Entertainment has released their 2 singles of REWORKED music with a holiday spin. "Christmas in Los Angeles" and "These Are The Special Times" features a reimagining of forgotten holiday songs arranged by Andy Grobengieser (Aladdin, King Kong, Groundhog Day). Aligning with their overarching artistic mission, Reworked takes classic composers from the 20th century and rebrands the sound and feel of the celebrated songbook for a modern and contemporary audience.

Broadway Artist Kathryn Allison (Broadway Revival of COMPANY) is the featured vocalist on "Christmas in Los Angeles" and Broadway Artist Teddy Trice (THE BOOK OF MORMON) is the featured vocalist on "These Are The Special Times". The Singles are Produced by Andy Grobengieser and Michael Croiter, Engineered by Jorge Muelle, and Mixed by Matthias Winter.

"With our love for Holiday music, we wanted to dive into the holiday genre to find songs that were forgotten or rarely heard. 'Christmas in Los Angeles' is a Sherman Brothers song that was recorded by the Lawrence Welk Show and was once declared the official Christmas song of Los Angeles! This new version takes it into more of an upbeat jazzy feel. And 'These Are The Special Times' was made famous separately in the 90's by Celine Dion and Christina Aguilera and our version has reworked the orchestrations for a laid back acoustic feel. We are so proud of the work everyone has done on these singles and are excited for the world to hear the work of these wonderful artists." says Producers Richard F. Grasso and Jeff Malone.

"Christmas in Los Angeles" (YouTube Lyric Video)

"These are the Special Times" (YouTube Lyric Video) -

CHRISTMAS IN LOS ANGELES and THESE ARE THE SPECIAL TIMES are now available on all major music streaming platforms by clicking the link. For more information, please visit www.twoworldsentertainmentllc.com