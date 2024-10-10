Listen: IT HAPPENED HERE 2024 Episode 3 Starring Edie Falco, Santino Fontana & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The third episode (of six) of It Happened Here 2024, the star-studded new 6-episode “audio documentary from the future” adapted by Richard Dresser from his own novel, It Happened Here, is now available. Listen here!



In this pulse-pounding third installment, The Weeks family assembles for a final disastrous dinner at the General’s house. RJ writes an expose of the Great Leader before meeting his mysterious end; Isaac makes a wild attempt to stop school shootings; Kate slips into addiction following her accident; and Garret arrests Paul during his lecture at the University.



The all star cast includes Molly Babos, Molly Carden, four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, Luke Kirby, Tom Pecinka, Marianne Rendon, Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award winner Tony Shalhoub, and Emmy Award winner John Turturro.



Inspired by Sinclair Lewis’ dystopian novel, It Can’t Happen Here, Dresser offers a glimpse of what could happen after the 2024 election if fascism creeps into the USA. Told through the voices of a fragmenting American family, It Happened Here 2024 describes a country that still has Netflix and free two-day delivery, where the only thing lost is freedom.



It Happened Here 2024 is directed by long-time theater and television creator Joe Cacaci and produced by Jess Hackel. Original Music is composed by Jared Paul. Executive Producers include Joe Cacaci, Jack Doulin, Richard Dresser, Elliott Forrest, Evangeline Morphos and John Whalan.



New episodes air every Wednesday through October 30th.