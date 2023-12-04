Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'

Multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Marisha Wallace releases original Christmas single Little House in the Snow, a collaboration with GRAMMY-winning songwriter Toby Gad. Currently on stage in the critically-acclaimed Guys & Dolls, Marisha is one of Broadway and the West End's biggest names.

Multi-talented, Wallace has fronted Charlotte Tilbury campaigns, starred in a Netflix series alongside Lisa Kudrow, performed everywhere from Strictly Come Dancing to The Royal Variety, released a chart-topping charity single at the height of the pandemic for the NHS, earned Radio 2's Album of the Week and received Olivier and Evening Standard Theatre nominations this year alone.

Little House in the Snow is inspired by Marisha's own story of never being allowed to celebrate Christmas growing up in North Carolina. Secret traditions were made with her mother, who handed out gifts to Marisha and her siblings from a black bin bag in private, and their new toys had to be hidden as soon as their father returned home for the day.

From a sad, yet magical time created by her mother, Marisha now brings all the emotion and nostalgia to her new song which effortlessly highlights her powerful, soulful voice in a stripped back, emotional piano ballad.

"I would watch Home Alone, A Christmas Story, Scrooge, The Muppet Christmas Carol and imagine that I would have those Christmases that you see on television and in the movies. Now, I try to make memories at Christmas that I couldn’t make when I was little. I will decorate and bring all that Christmas spirit that was kept from me for so long. Christmas to me means creating the life you want to have. Everybody’s Christmas is different, but if you have family and each other then you have everything, and Christmas is everything." - Marisha Wallace

Teaming up with Grammy-winning hitmaker Toby Gad (John Legend All of Me, Beyonce If I Were A Boy, Fergie Big Girls Don't Cry), the pair have created a heart-felt original Christmas track that sums up what the festive season is really about. Toby and Marisha will also be performing together in London at the Royal Festival Hall December 15th and 17th as well as appearing on hit UK chat show The Graham Norton Show later on this year.

ABOUT Marisha Wallace

Singer and actor Marisha Wallace is a Broadway and West End sensation, best known for having starred in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress and the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray. She is currently playing the role of Miss Adelaide at The Bridge Theatre, earning herself a Best Musical Performance nomination at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, and last year she starred in the smash-hit Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, earning herself an Olivier Award and Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination.

Marisha toured her album and EP around the UK in 2021, whilst also making her TV debut starring in season 2 of Netflix's Feel Good, and fronting a Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

ABOUT TOBY GAD

Toby Gad, Grammy-winning German music producer and songwriter, is a globally acclaimed figure with over 6.7 billion Spotify streams, a prolific catalog of 400+ released songs, and a Diamond Award for writing John Legend’s song "All Of Me". His career initially took flight when he moved to New York in 2001, co-writing "Big Girls Don't Cry" with Fergie, which later became a global hit.

His influence continued with Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy," performed at the 2009 Grammys, and collaborations with Madonna, contributing nine songs towards her "Rebel Heart" album. Gad's impact transcends charts; he later composed the "Lovesong to the Earth" anthem for the 2015 Paris Climate Accord, featuring legends such as Paul McCartney and John Bonjovi. Adding to his accolades, Gad starred in 18 prime-time episodes as a judge on "DSDS" (German Idol) in 2022. Recently Toby decided to re-imagine all his greatest hits on an album called Piano Diaries.