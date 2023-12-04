Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'

Wallace teams up with Grammy-winning hitmaker Toby Gad (John Legend's "All of Me," Beyonce's "If I Were A Boy") for the new single.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 4 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!

Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'

Multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Marisha Wallace releases original Christmas single Little House in the Snow, a collaboration with GRAMMY-winning songwriter Toby Gad. Currently on stage in the critically-acclaimed Guys & Dolls, Marisha is one of Broadway and the West End's biggest names.

Multi-talented, Wallace has fronted Charlotte Tilbury campaigns, starred in a Netflix series alongside Lisa Kudrow, performed everywhere from Strictly Come Dancing to The Royal Variety, released a chart-topping charity single at the height of the pandemic for the NHS, earned Radio 2's Album of the Week and received Olivier and Evening Standard Theatre nominations this year alone.

Little House in the Snow is inspired by Marisha's own story of never being allowed to celebrate Christmas growing up in North Carolina. Secret traditions were made with her mother, who handed out gifts to Marisha and her siblings from a black bin bag in private, and their new toys had to be hidden as soon as their father returned home for the day.

From a sad, yet magical time created by her mother, Marisha now brings all the emotion and nostalgia to her new song which effortlessly highlights her powerful, soulful voice in a stripped back, emotional piano ballad.

"I would watch Home Alone, A Christmas Story, Scrooge, The Muppet Christmas Carol and imagine that I would have those Christmases that you see on television and in the movies. Now, I try to make memories at Christmas that I couldn’t make when I was little. I will decorate and bring all that Christmas spirit that was kept from me for so long. Christmas to me means creating the life you want to have. Everybody’s Christmas is different, but if you have family and each other then you have everything, and Christmas is everything." - Marisha Wallace

Teaming up with Grammy-winning hitmaker Toby Gad (John Legend All of Me, Beyonce If I Were A Boy, Fergie Big Girls Don't Cry), the pair have created a heart-felt original Christmas track that sums up what the festive season is really about. Toby and Marisha will also be performing together in London at the Royal Festival Hall December 15th and 17th as well as appearing on hit UK chat show The Graham Norton Show later on this year.

ABOUT Marisha Wallace

Singer and actor Marisha Wallace is a Broadway and West End sensation, best known for having starred in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress and the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray. She is currently playing the role of Miss Adelaide at The Bridge Theatre, earning herself a Best Musical Performance nomination at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, and last year she starred in the smash-hit Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, earning herself an Olivier Award and Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination.

Marisha toured her album and EP around the UK in 2021, whilst also making her TV debut starring in season 2 of Netflix's Feel Good, and fronting a Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

ABOUT TOBY GAD

Toby Gad, Grammy-winning German music producer and songwriter, is a globally acclaimed figure with over 6.7 billion Spotify streams, a prolific catalog of 400+ released songs, and a Diamond Award for writing John Legend’s song "All Of Me". His career initially took flight when he moved to New York in 2001, co-writing "Big Girls Don't Cry" with Fergie, which later became a global hit.

His influence continued with Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy," performed at the 2009 Grammys, and collaborations with Madonna, contributing nine songs towards her "Rebel Heart" album. Gad's impact transcends charts; he later composed the "Lovesong to the Earth" anthem for the 2015 Paris Climate Accord, featuring legends such as Paul McCartney and John Bonjovi. Adding to his accolades, Gad starred in 18 prime-time episodes as a judge on "DSDS" (German Idol) in 2022. Recently Toby decided to re-imagine all his greatest hits on an album called Piano Diaries.



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: SIX Welcomes All New Queens This Week Photo
Photos: SIX Welcomes All New Queens This Week

The Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomes new Queens tomorrow, December 5, 2023, to Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre. Check out all new photos of the new cast here! 

2
CENTRAL PARK Animated Musical Series Canceled By Apple TV+ Photo
CENTRAL PARK Animated Musical Series Canceled By Apple TV+

With original musical numbers in each episode, the series included guest voice actors like Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells, Billy Porter, Christopher Jackson, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier, and more.

3
Broadway Buying Guide: December 4, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: December 4, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, December 4, 2023.

4
WOLF HALL Series Adds Harriet Walter & Timothy Spall Photo
WOLF HALL Series Adds Harriet Walter & Timothy Spall

Harriet Walter and Timothy Spall will join Mark Rylance, Damian Lewis, Jonathan Pryce, Kate Phillips and Lilit Lesser in the upcoming sequel to PBS' Emmy-nominated Wolf Hall miniseries. Walter will be playing Lady Margaret Pole, alongside Spall as the Duke of Norfolk.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos: Patina Miller, Tony Danza & More Attend POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN CelebrationPhotos: Patina Miller, Tony Danza & More Attend POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Celebration
'CMA Country Christmas' Song List Revealed With Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood'CMA Country Christmas' Song List Revealed With Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood
Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'
Photos: Go Inside Jingle Ball in Los Angeles With Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter & MorePhotos: Go Inside Jingle Ball in Los Angeles With Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter & More

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You