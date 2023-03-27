Listen: David Marshall Grant Talks the Start of His Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features David Marshall Grant!

In this episode, David describes the lightning bolt moment when he decided he was going to be an actor. He went to Yale for acting where he met people like James Lapine and Wendy Wasserstein. David quickly got work as a professional actor making his Broadway debut in a play starring opposite Richard Gere.

David Marshall Grant's Broadway credits include "Bent," so-starring with Richard Gere, and "Angles in America," for which he was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award. He has appeared in over twenty-five movies, including "American Flyer," "The Chamber," "Air America," "Stepford Wives," and "The Devil Wears Prada."

Television work include Bobby Kennedy in "Citizen Cohn," "And the Band Played On," "Thirty-Something," "Party Down," and "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem," which will air this summer on Hulu.

David's first play, "Snakebit" was produced off Broadway and was nominated for a Drama Desk award, an Outer Critics Circle Award and was named one of Time Magazine's best plays of the year. Other plays include "Current Events" at The Manhattan Theater Club, and "Pen" at Playwrights Horizons. He has been a writer/executive producer on "Brothers and Sisters," "Nashville," "Smash," "Code Black," and "A Million Little Things."

He recently co-wrote the film, "Spoiler Alert" with Dan Savage.