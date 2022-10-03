Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Darren Goldstein Talks THE BEDWETTER and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Goldstein talked about his latest stage credit, The Bedwetter, how he landed the job, and more!

Oct. 03, 2022  

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Darren Goldstein who discussed his career and more. He talked about his latest stage credit, The Bedwetter, and how he landed the job.

"It was right before COVID, late December 2019," he recalls. "And I get this audition, I had about 10 minutes a day to check my email on the cruise, and I remember checking my email and going 'oh, they just sent me this appointment for this musical they're doing, it's Sarah Silverman, but UGH, I don't want to have to prepare a song!'"

Goldstein went on the share that he sang his audition song for wife Katie Finneran who said, "You're auditioning, it's non-negotiable."

Check out the full episode below!

Goldstein's Broadway credits include Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes and Bloody Bloody, Andrew Jackson. Off-Broadway: The Bedwetter (Atlantic Theater) Continuity, The Madrid (Manhattan Theatre Club); Rasheeda Speaking, The Good Mother, Abigail's Party (Lortel Nom. Featured Actor), Mouth to Mouth, Terrorism (all at The New Group); Oohrah! (Atlantic Theater); Mary Rose (The Vineyard). Regional: The Forgotten Woman (Bay Street), Beyond Therapy (Williamstown/Bay Street). Film: Sharper (upcoming), Paterno, Detroit, The Girl on the Train, Limitless. TV: Charles Wilkes on "Ozark," Jackie Bennett on "American Crime Story: Impeachment," Oscar Hodges on "The Affair," "Under the Banner of Heaven," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Nurse Jackie," "Blindspot," "Damages," "American Odyssey." MFA: NYU Graduate Acting Program.



