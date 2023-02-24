Listen: Countdown the Best of Broadway with New Podcast, Theatre Countdown

Love lists? Big fan of Broadway? Now's the time to check out Theatre Countdown- a new podcast from Countdown Network. Hosted by Broadway stars and theatre obsessed besties, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida) and Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon, Legally Blonde), Theatre Countdown is the jazziest and razzly-dazzliest podcast this side of the curtain!

In every episode Ben and Asmeret chat about the latest and greatest theatre news, share never before told stories from their careers, play fun games, and then count down each of their theatre themed lists. These countdown lists range from top 10 Broadway shows and top 10 cast albums to top 10 eleven o'clock numbers and top 10 theatre memories.

Theatre Countdown is by fans, for fans, providing a safe space for theatre lovers from around the world to gather, embrace, and gush about their love for the theatre.

Below, check out the first three episodes, which countdown Top 10 Musical Theatre Cast Albums of All Time and Top 10 Musical Theatre Leading Ladies!

Theatre Countdown is produced by Countdown Network. Founded by Broadway and TV star, Eric Petersen (Kevin Can F Himself, School of Rock), and award-winning TV producer and author, Danny Jordan (Extreme Makeover Home Edition, MasterChef), Countdown Network is a hub for all things countdowns: Christmas, Disney, Parenting, Theatre and beyond! Countdown Network prides itself on producing uplifting and entertaining content that inspires listeners to live their most authentic lives.

Bios:

Asmeret Ghebremichael: DIRECTING: The Notebook (Assoc Dir. -Chicago Shakes), Big Sky National Theatre (Artistic Director), South Park: Pandemic Special (Consultant). BROADWAY: The Book of Mormon, Elf, Legally Blonde, Spamalot, Wicked, Footloose. WEST END: Dreamgirls, The Book of Mormon. OFF BROADWAY: The New Group's Sweet Charity, In the Heights FILM: Confessions of a Shopaholic, Red Hook, The Drummer. TV: ...And Just Like That (HBO), The Blacklist (NBC), The Other Two (Comedy Central), WeCrashed(Apple TV+), Bonding, Get Even(Both Netflix), Trevor Moore: High in Church(Comedy Central).

Ben Cameron: Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and the #1 hit podcast, The Broadway Cast w/ IHeartRadio Broadway. Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app. Ben recently made his return to the stage as 'Man In Chair' in The Drowsy Chaperone and starred as 'Mr. Finch' in Broadway Green Alliance's online presentation of ' You're a Green One, Mr. Finch' alongside Idina Menzel. Ben has enjoyed sold out engagements of his one man show, Different Is Good in NYC and beyond. Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Ben likes you. To keep up with Ben, follow @BenDoesBroadway and visit www.bencameron.nyc