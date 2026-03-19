Listen: CHESS Star Lea Michele Sings 'Nobody's Side' for New Broadway Cast Recording





Ghostlight Records has released the new single “Nobody’s Side (Chess the Musical),” performed by Lea Michele and the 2025 Broadway company of Chess, on streaming and digital platforms as of March 19. A full digital album, Chess (2025 Broadway Cast Recording), is expected to be released this spring.

The Broadway production stars Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher.

Chess features a new book by Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA, and lyrics by Tim Rice. The production is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer and music supervision by Usifer.

The creative team also includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by John Shivers, and video design by Peter Nigrini.

Set against an international political backdrop, Chess centers on a rivalry between two elite Chess players and the woman caught between them, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and power.

The recording is based on the current Broadway production at the Imperial Theatre, presented by Tom Hulce, Robert Ahrens, and The Shubert Organization along with Creative Partners Productions.