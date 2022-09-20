Listen: Arielle Jacobs Sings Sneak Peek of David Hein's New Marvel Comic EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE SPINSTRESS

COME FROM AWAY creator David Hein has written a new comic book for Marvel: Edge of Spider-verse Spinstress, which will be released on September 21, 2022.

Listen to what the first two pages of Hein's Spinstress comic will sound like in a video featuring BETWEEN THE LINES and ALADDIN's Arielle Jacobs and produced by Zack Zadek.

Check it out below!