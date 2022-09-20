Listen: Arielle Jacobs Sings Sneak Peek of David Hein's New Marvel Comic EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE SPINSTRESS
Edge of Spider-verse Spinstress will be released on September 21, 2022.
COME FROM AWAY creator David Hein has written a new comic book for Marvel: Edge of Spider-verse Spinstress, which will be released on September 21, 2022.
Listen to what the first two pages of Hein's Spinstress comic will sound like in a video featuring BETWEEN THE LINES and ALADDIN's Arielle Jacobs and produced by Zack Zadek.
Check it out below!
SO excited to share what the first two pages of my Spinstress comic SOUND like! @Marvel asked for a Disney Princess version of @SpiderMan... and so obviously she had to sing! Produced by @zackzadek and featuring real-life Princess (Jasmine in Aladdin) @ArielleJacobs on vocals! pic.twitter.com/ql6tx3S5ew- Sankoff and Hein (@SankoffandHein) September 19, 2022